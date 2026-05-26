Sabre Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation ("Sabre") (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced that Kurt Ekert, President and CEO, and Mike Randolfi, CFO, will be participating at an upcoming investor conference. Details for the event are as follows:

2026 Bank of America Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Wednesday, June 10

Fireside chat at 10:40 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the event will be available on Sabre's Investor Relations website at investors.sabre.com. A replay of the event will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of each presentation and for at least 90 days following each event.

About Sabre

Powering the agentic revolution in travel. Sabre is an AI-native technology leader, backed by one of the world's largest travel data clouds. With AI at its core and operating at unparalleled scale, Sabre transforms insights into innovation, empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Sabre is built on an open, modular, cloud-native architecture and serves as the backbone for both established leaders and bold, new disruptors, guiding them to the next age of travel retailing through intelligent, connected, and personalized experiences. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

Website Information

Sabre routinely posts important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of its website, investors.sabre.com, on its LinkedIn account, and on its X account, @Sabre_Corp. The Company intends to use the Investor Relations section of its website, its LinkedIn account, and its X account as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of Sabre's website, its LinkedIn account and its X account, in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, Sabre's website, its LinkedIn account or its X account is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

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Contacts

Media

Cassidy Smith-Broyles

[email protected]

[email protected]

Investors

Jim Mathias

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation