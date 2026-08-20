Sabre appoints experienced travel technology executive Derek Sharp to lead growing Lodging, Ground and Media business

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced the appointment of Derek Sharp as Senior Vice President, Lodging, Ground and Media, where he will lead one of the company's key growth initiatives. His appointment comes as Sabre broadens the travel options available through its marketplace and invests in better connectivity for agencies, suppliers and other partners.

He succeeds Chinmai Sharma, who is leaving Sabre after leading the Lodging, Ground and Media business through an important period of growth. Sharp will build on that momentum by deepening supplier relationships, strengthening customer engagement, expanding content quality and choice, and making it easier for travel buyers to shop, compare and sell across a broader range of travel options.

Sabre's hotel-related revenue increased 11% year over year in the second quarter, reflecting continued progress in expanding the company's lodging content, capabilities and customer adoption. Sabre also sees additional potential in synergistic platform offerings of media and data, where scale, industry insights and technology can help travel buyers and suppliers make more informed decisions.

"Lodging, ground transportation and media represent important areas of opportunity for Sabre as we continue to evolve our ever-expanding marketplace and create more value for customers," said Andy Finkelstein, Chief Commercial Officer of Travel Marketplace at Sabre. "Derek brings deep experience across travel, technology and professional services, with a strong record of leading commercial and operational teams. His customer focus, global experience and track record of delivering results will help accelerate this business in its next phase."

Sharp has more than three decades of leadership experience across travel, transportation, IT services and professional services. He has held senior roles with organizations including EDS/HP, CWT and Travelport, and has led commercial and operational teams across the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific. His background includes reshaping business models, improving profitability, enhancing customer offerings and building strategic partnerships.

"I'm excited to join Sabre at such an important moment for the travel industry," said Sharp. "As an Agentic AI leader, Sabre has a significant opportunity to help agencies and suppliers access richer options and create more connected shopping experiences across lodging, ground, media and data. I look forward to working with the team to build on that momentum."

Sharp joins Sabre September 8 and will report to Finkelstein.

About Sabre

Powering the agentic revolution in travel. Sabre is an AI-native technology leader, backed by one of the world's largest travel data clouds. With AI at its core and operating at unparalleled scale, Sabre transforms insights into innovation, empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Sabre is built on an open, modular, cloud-native architecture and serves as the backbone for both established leaders and bold, new disruptors, guiding them to the next age of travel retailing through intelligent, connected, and personalized experiences. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

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SOURCE Sabre Corporation