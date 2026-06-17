Sabre scales agentic AI deployment as Ultra Group expands globally under Linex

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), an AI-native technology leader, today announced a landmark technology deployment with Ultra Group, now Linex Travel as part of Linex Loyalty. The collaboration marks another real-world implementation of Sabre's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, bringing cutting-edge agentic artificial intelligence into the core of global enterprise loyalty and travel servicing.

The rollout coincides with a transformative new chapter for Ultra Group, following its acquisition by Linex Capital, a New York-based private equity firm specializing in the loyalty and rewards sectors. As Ultra Group moves into the Linex ecosystem to build a next-generation loyalty redemption marketplace for top tier international banking and financial institutions, the AI-native Sabre Mosaic™ platform will serve as the underlying engine powering the platform's global expansion.

At the center of this evolution is Sabre's Agentic AI technology – which is helping shift the travel industry from theoretical AI frameworks to practical, production-ready agentic workflows. The server acts as a secure, intelligent translation layer, enabling autonomous AI agents to interact directly with the complex language of travel.

Built on the Sabre MCP Server, Linex Travel's agentic workflows this week have begun managing complex, data‑heavy post-booking processes – such as ticket reissues, dynamic exchanges and servicing updates – that have traditionally required manual, multi‑step intervention.

"This milestone with Linex is exactly the type of practical, high-impact business outcome we designed our MCP server to deliver," said Garry Wiseman, President Product and Engineering, Sabre. "True innovation is about putting production-grade AI into the heart of mission-critical travel workflows. As Linex Travel scales its footprint internationally, Sabre is proud to provide the architectural foundation that makes possible the future of autonomous travel retailing and servicing."

Linex Travel already commands a strong position in the Latin American travel loyalty landscape, managing rewards infrastructure for major banking clients across 12 countries.

As more journeys start in conversational and AI-driven environments, loyalty programmes must evolve to operate seamlessly within those interactions – connecting rewards, offers and servicing directly into the flow of planning and booking. By combining Sabre's agentic AI capabilities with Linex Travel's deep expertise in loyalty, the collaboration is helping address one of the next major challenges in travel: embedding loyalty into intelligent, end-to-end digital travel experiences.

"Partnering with Sabre ensures our platform is built for the future as we expand," said Andres Peláez, CEO of Linex Travel and Board Member, Linex Loyalty. "By becoming one of the first in the industry to commercially deploy Sabre's MCP architecture, we're able to seamlessly apply agentic AI to flatten operational friction today, while building a scalable, and secure marketplace capable of serving the world's largest loyalty ecosystems."

This milestone reinforces Sabre's focus on turning MCP-enabled AI into practical business outcomes – and highlights how partners are using those capabilities to support larger strategic transformation.

Sabre took an early leadership position in bringing agentic AI into travel, recognising that the next wave of innovation would come from systems capable not just of responding to requests, but of executing complex, real-world tasks across the travel journey. The MCP Server was developed to enable this shift – providing a standardised way for AI agents to connect to Sabre's platform and act across shopping, booking and servicing workflows.

Today, that strategy continues to take shape in practice, with a growing number of customers actively testing, piloting and moving into production with MCP-enabled use cases across a range of operational and customer-facing applications

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About Sabre

Powering the agentic revolution in travel. Sabre is an AI-native technology leader, backed by one of the world's largest travel data clouds. With AI at its core and operating at unparalleled scale, Sabre transforms insights into innovation, empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Sabre is built on an open, modular, cloud-native architecture and serves as the backbone for both established leaders and bold, new disruptors, guiding them to the next age of travel retailing through intelligent, connected, and personalized experiences. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Linex Loyalty: A Trusted Partner in Loyalty Management

Linex is a comprehensive, one-stop-shop solution that manages entire loyalty programs from conception to operation, covering everything from user engagement to a vast universe of points redemption options. Its core solutions include:

Linex Mint: Features one of the market's most advanced accrual engines to customize how dynamic rewards are accumulated for specific users.

Linex Marketplace: Provides a dynamic marketplace with unlimited redemption options, leveraging a suite of AI assistants to create personalized redemption experiences for users.

Linex Engage: Focuses on user behavioral data analysis and targeted marketing campaigns to increase engagement and optimize program performance.

www.linex-loyalty.com

About Ultra Group/Linex Travel: The Expert in Travel Loyalty

Ultra Group, now called Linex Travel and owned by Linex Capital, is the leading travel loyalty redemption technology provider in the banking vertical, serving over 30 bank clients across 12 countries in Latin America. Operating with offices in Colombia, Panama, Mexico, Peru, and Ecuador, Linex Travel seamlessly integrates with financial institutions' rewards programs, enabling users to redeem points globally for hotel bookings, airline tickets, car rentals, and unique experiences.

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SOURCE Sabre Corporation