Sabre opens travel infrastructure to Silicon Valley developers building the next Voice AI agents powering the complete trip at Bay Area hackathon

The July 18 event in Mountain View will challenge developers to build travel AI agents using Sabre production APIs, Vocal Bridge voice AI technology and support from partners including American Airlines, PayPal, DeepLearning.AI, LandingAI and AI Fund.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) will co-host the DeepLearning.AI Voice AI Hackathon: The Complete Trip on July 18 in Silicon Valley, bringing together developers to explore how agentic travel and voice AI can help remove friction from the end-to-end traveler experience. Sabre pioneered one of the travel industry's first open developer ecosystems, and today it's challenging developers to build agents using its APIs to pull an itinerary into a single conversation, all booked and managed by voice AI.

As AI agents across every industry move from answering questions to completing tasks, travel is a natural test case for complex innovation because the experience depends on coordination across multiple systems, suppliers and moments of service. A typical trip can involve a flight, hotel, rideshare, dinner reservation, event ticket and multiple confirmation emails, each managed through a different system.

The hackathon challenges developers to build voice agents that can connect these pieces more naturally. Sabre's technology has been used to power the travel industry for decades – including touching a third of all flights booked globally – giving developers access to production-grade travel infrastructure rather than a simulated environment.

Connecting the trip

Participants will imagine and demonstrate how flights, lodging, ground transportation, dining and other travel experiences could be managed through a single AI interaction via voice. The goal is to move beyond standard chatbot scenarios and test agents that can respond in higher-stakes travel moments – for example, helping resolve a hotel issue after a late-night arrival or assisting with a flight disruption when phone-based support remains the only available path.

The technology stack

Developers will build on Sabre's Agentic APIs and MCP Server, with sandbox access provided for the event, and will use Vocal Bridge's voice-first developer tools to add a production-grade voice layer to their agents. PayPal APIs will also be available for teams that want to incorporate payments into their builds. Additionally, American Airlines content will be available through Sabre's sandbox. Together, the tools give participants a way to test voice agents against travel data, booking flows and payment scenarios in a single build environment.

The in-person event attracted hundreds of applications, with about 400 accepted participants expected for the day-long program.

"The next generation of travel technology will not be built behind closed doors," said Garry Wiseman, president of product and engineering at Sabre. "By putting Sabre APIs into the hands of developers working at the edge of AI and voice, we're opening real travel infrastructure to new ideas and testing what happens when global scale meets Silicon Valley experimentation."

A judging panel spanning AI, travel and payments

Judges and speakers include Andrew Ng, founder of DeepLearning.AI and managing general partner at AI Fund; Scott Johnston, former CEO of Docker and venture advisor at AI Fund; Eli Chen, technology partner at AI Fund; Garry Wiseman, president of product and engineering at Sabre; Dan Maloney, CEO of LandingAI; Ashwyn Sharma, CEO and co-founder of Vocal Bridge; X. Eyeé, partner at Offline Research; and Nixon Dinh, director of product, agentic commerce at PayPal. Additional judges are expected from Sabre, American Airlines, PayPal, LandingAI, AI Fund and the broader AI community.

"Getting your work in front of Andrew Ng and Scott Johnston is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but what makes this hackathon especially compelling is that developers are not building against a theoretical travel problem," said Ashwyn Sharma, CEO and co-founder of Vocal Bridge. "By pairing Vocal Bridge's voice AI technology with Sabre's travel infrastructure, participants can experiment with voice agents in a setting that reflects the complexity of real trips, real systems and real traveler needs."

For more information, visit Voice AI Hackathon - Sabre.

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About Sabre

Powering the agentic revolution in travel. Sabre is an AI-native technology leader, backed by one of the world's largest travel data clouds. With AI at its core and operating at unparalleled scale, Sabre transforms insights into innovation, empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Sabre is built on an open, modular, cloud-native architecture and serves as the backbone for both established leaders and bold, new disruptors, guiding them to the next age of travel retailing through intelligent, connected, and personalized experiences. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

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SOURCE Sabre Corporation