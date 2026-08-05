Safebooks AI Achieves SOC 1 Certification, Advancing Auditability and Transparency in Agentic Finance

Giving enterprise finance teams the confidence to deploy AI agents across critical financial processes.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safebooks AI, the leading AI platform for enterprise finance teams, today announced the completion of its SOC 1 certification. The certification provides enterprise finance teams and their auditors with independent assurance regarding the design and operating effectiveness of controls that support the integrity and accuracy of customers' financial reporting processes. This gives organizations greater confidence as they expand finance automation across critical workflows.

SOC 1 is specifically designed for service organizations whose controls may be relevant to their customers' internal control over financial reporting. That relevance becomes increasingly important as finance teams adopt close automation and use AI agents to execute reconciliations, transaction validation, journal entries, and policy checks.

Safebooks deploys auditable AI agents for enterprise finance that operate end to end across connected financial and operational systems. Each action is grounded in the organization's actual data and policies, traceable to its source, and preserved in a transaction-level audit trail. Finance teams remain in control by reviewing exceptions and escalation decisions rather than manually executing every step.

"AI earns a place in enterprise finance only when finance teams and their auditors can understand and verify what it did. Our new SOC 1 certificate matters because it is directly relevant to financial reporting controls. It reinforces the foundation we built into Safebooks: every action grounded in real data, governed by policy, traceable to source, and available for human review." (Ahikam Kaufman, CEO and Co-Founder, Safebooks AI)

Built for enterprise finance and the auditors who review it

Safebooks' SOC 1 adds to an enterprise trust foundation that also includes SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001 certification. Together, they reflect Safebooks' commitment to the security, control, and transparency large finance organizations expect from the platforms operating inside their financial processes.

Public companies and large enterprises already use Safebooks across critical finance operations. Their teams can share Safebooks documentation and complete audit trails with their auditors as part of their established review processes, giving auditors clear visibility into the data, decisions, exceptions, and approvals behind the work.

For finance leaders, this means agentic automation can extend across close, reconciliation, transaction validation, and other financial workflows without becoming a black box. The work remains documented, reviewable, and ready to support the organization's audit process.

About Safebooks AI

Safebooks AI is the agentic AI platform for enterprise finance. Powered by the Financial Data Graph, Safebooks deploys auditable AI agents that close books, reconcile systems, validate transactions, enforce policy, and trace every number to its source. Unlike dashboards or copilots, Safebooks agents execute financial processes end to end on connected enterprise data while finance teams retain control through exception review and complete audit trails.

Learn more: safebooks.ai

Contact: Yuval Michaeli, VP of Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE Safebooks