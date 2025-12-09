Safebooks AI Raises $15 Million to Automate Revenue Data Integrity for Enterprise Finance Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safebooks Inc., the pioneer in Financial Data Governance, today announced its emergence from stealth and securing $15M in seed funding led by 10D, Propel Ventures, and Mensch Capital with participation from Moneta Venture Capital, Magnolia Capital, Cerca Fund, Blue Moon, and other strategic investors.

With its emergence from stealth, Safebooks introduced a first-of-its-kind solution for the Office of the CFO: Agentic Revenue Integrity (ARI). ARI is the intelligent automation layer for quote-to-revenue finance operations that not only monitors revenue data but acts on it, delivering precision, speed, and real-time assurance. It works on top of your existing systems, processes, and infrastructure, so nothing needs to change or be replaced.

Traditional revenue, order, and deal desk management processes rely heavily on manual reviews, reconciliations, and data entry, underscoring the growing need for order management automation. Safebooks replaces those manual dependencies with continuous monitoring, reconciliation, and AI-powered automation. This drives faster deal reviews, eliminates manual inefficiencies, unifies structured and unstructured data into a single, trusted source of truth, and ensures enterprise-grade, audit-ready compliance at scale.

"Finance teams spend most of their time on data integrity, ensuring revenue data matches across systems. We built Safebooks to automate that work, using AI, as part of a deep data platform that understands how financial data, structured and unstructured, connects across the CFO's entire tech stack. It restores confidence in the data itself, without the manual effort," said Ahikam Kaufman, Safebooks co-founder and CEO. Ahikam previously co-founded Check, the payments company acquired by Intuit, and held senior leadership roles at Mercury, HP, and Intuit.

Safebooks builds a complete map of how financial data connects across systems, linking opportunities to invoices, contracts to billing records, and payments to revenue recognition. The platform reads documents in any format and validates they match what's in your CRM, ERP, and billing systems. AI monitors these connections continuously, catching discrepancies as they happen and can also auto-remediate them. The result is unified visibility across all revenue data without replacing existing systems or processes.

Since launch, Safebooks has monitored over $40 billion in financial transactions, and eliminated thousands of hours of manual reconciliation for enterprise SaaS companies. Using ARI to connect systems, documents, and data sources in real time, Safebooks continuously validates every transaction to ensure revenue data completeness and accuracy, giving finance leaders live visibility and confidence in their numbers. This transforms revenue assurance from a reactive exercise into a continuous, proactive control that accelerates deal cycles and improves cash flow predictability.

"AI is redefining how enterprises operate, and the Office of the CFO is the next domain to be transformed. Safebooks AI is building the foundational infrastructure for this shift, empowering large organizations to run on trusted, governed, and continuously accurate financial data. Every enterprise will need this layer to operate with confidence at scale, and Safebooks is years ahead in making that future real," said Yahal Zilka, Managing Partner at 10D.

Safebooks, founded in 2023 and headquartered in San Francisco, is pioneering Agentic Revenue Integrity, the agentic layer that autonomously runs quote-to-revenue operations with accuracy, intelligence, and real-time control. Built on a foundation of governed, trusted financial data and powered by its proprietary Financial Data Graph, Safebooks automates document and cross-system reconciliations, hundreds of data controls, and documentation, to ensure every transaction is complete, accurate, and compliant across structured and unstructured data. By eliminating manual reviews and continuously monitoring data across systems, Safebooks helps finance teams prevent revenue leakage, accelerate deal cycles, and operate with speed, efficiency, and confidence at scale.

Learn more at safebooks.ai .

Media Contact:

Yuval Michaeli

Safebooks Inc.

[email protected]

+6504952927

SOURCE Safebooks