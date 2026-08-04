SafeinHome Appoints Healthcare Leader Dr. Mark D. Smith to Board of Directors

National expert in healthcare delivery and policy to help guide SafeinHome's next phase of growth

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeinHome, a leading national provider of Remote Supports for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and older adults, today announced the appointment of Mark D. Smith, M.D., M.B.A., to its Board of Directors.

Mark D. Smith, M.D., M.B.A

A nationally recognized physician, healthcare policy expert, and leader in care delivery innovation, Dr. Smith brings decades of experience helping healthcare organizations scale, and improve access to care, quality, and value. His expertise spans healthcare policy, regulatory strategy, payment reform, and scaling innovative healthcare organizations.

"We're honored to welcome Dr. Smith to the SafeinHome Board of Directors," said Ken Traverso, Chief Executive Officer of SafeinHome. "Mark's experience advancing innovative models of healthcare delivery, scaling healthcare organizations, and navigating complex policy and regulatory environments, along with his deep understanding of the California Medi-Cal system, will help guide SafeinHome's next phase of growth as we expand access to person-centered Remote Supports and support more people to live safely and independently in their homes and communities."

"I've spent my career focused on expanding access to high-quality healthcare through innovation," said Dr. Mark D. Smith. "SafeinHome is helping redefine how support can be delivered by combining technology with person-centered Remote Supports that empower people to live more independently. I'm excited to join the Board and contribute to the organization's continued growth and impact."

Dr. Smith is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, where he also maintains a clinical practice. He previously served as the founding President and Chief Executive Officer of the California Health Care Foundation and was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2001. He currently serves on the boards of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Teladoc Health, and Phreesia, and chairs the Advisory Board of the RWJF Health Policy Fellows program. He has devoted his career to advancing healthcare policy, improving care delivery, and expanding access to high-quality healthcare.

About SafeinHome

SafeinHome partners with states, providers, managed care organizations, and families to deliver person-centered Remote Supports for older adults and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By combining assistive technology with 24/7 human support, SafeinHome helps people live safely and independently in the homes and communities they choose.

Learn more at www.safeinhome.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about SafeinHome's plans, expected growth, and anticipated impact. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. SafeinHome undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE SafeinHome