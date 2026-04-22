SAFEINHOME EXPANDS ACCESS WITH CLOSED CAPTIONING IN REMOTE SUPPORTS

New closed captioning feature improves real-time communication and expands access for deaf, hard of hearing, and multi-modal communicators

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeinHome, a leading national provider of Remote Supports for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and older adults, announced today the addition of closed captioning within its video tablet experience. This enhancement strengthens real-time communication, making Remote Supports easier to use in everyday moments.

Closed captioning improves clarity during video interactions, supporting people who are deaf or hard of hearing while also improving communication for anyone who benefits from seeing and hearing information at the same time. As part of SafeinHome's ongoing commitment to accessibility, this capability helps ensure more people can participate fully in their support—understanding, responding, and engaging in ways that align with their preferences.

"This is about making everyday communication clearer and more inclusive," said Ken Traverso, CEO at SafeinHome. "When communication is easier, people are better able to stay connected, make decisions, and move through their day with confidence—especially in the moments when support matters most."

At a time when state systems are being asked to operate within existing budgets—or in some cases, with budget reductions—SafeinHome's scalable platform is uniquely positioned to serve more people within those constraints, expanding access without compromising the quality and consistency of support.

SafeinHome's Remote Supports combine assistive technology with specially trained human support available 24/7, empowering independence, safety, and continuity in daily living at home and in the community. Today, SafeinHome supports thousands of individuals across the country, delivering millions of hours of support annually, with a 97% monthly retention rate—reflecting the reliability and trust built over time.

This capability is part of SafeinHome's continued investment in strengthening communication and system reliability. Enhancements to the platform increase resilience and continuity in video connections, helping ensure support is available when it's needed.

As states, providers, and families navigate increasing demand for services, SafeinHome continues to evolve its Remote Supports model to expand access while supporting systems working to meet growing demand, so people can live safely and independently in their homes and communities.

About SafeinHome

SafeinHome delivers person-centered Remote Supports that combine assistive technology with real human support—empowering independence, safety, and continuity in daily living, at home and in the community. Operating across 17 states, SafeinHome partners with state agencies, provider organizations, and managed care organizations to expand access—enabling support that respects dignity and choice.

Learn more at www.safeinhome.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about SafeinHome's plans, expected growth, and anticipated impact. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. SafeinHome undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE SafeinHome