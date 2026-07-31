SAFETYFIRST SYSTEMS, LLC DATA BREACH: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by SafetyFirst Systems, LLC cybersecurity incident

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the SafetyFirst Systems, LLC data breach. SafetyFirst Systems learned of a data breach on or about January 19, 2026.

What Happened

On or about January 19, 2026, SafetyFirst Systems discovered suspicious activity on its computer network during a log review. An investigation revealed that an unauthorized third party gained access to a limited portion of the network between January 16, 2026, and January 19, 2026.

Information Exposed

The SafetyFirst Systems data breach may have compromised certain personal information such as names and other personal identification information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from SafetyFirst Systems may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the SafetyFirst Systems breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the SafetyFirst Systems incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About SafetyFirst Systems, LLC

SafetyFirst Systems, LLC is a New Jersey company that provides driver and fleet safety services, including risk management and MVR monitoring.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP