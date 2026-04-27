Sage Growth Partners Promotes Amrita Mehta and Ben Kovalick to Senior Strategy Consultants

Advancements reinforce firm's investment in high-impact strategy, research and client growth

BALTIMORE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (Sage), a national healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, today announced the promotion of Amrita Mehta and Ben Kovalick to senior strategy consultants. The move reflects Sage's continued investment in scaling its strategy and research capabilities to meet growing client demand in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.

Sage Growth Partners (Sage), a national healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, today announced the promotion of Amrita Mehta and Ben Kovalick to senior strategy consultants. The move reflects Sage’s continued investment in scaling its strategy and research capabilities to meet growing client demand in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.

Since joining Sage in 2023, Mehta has distinguished herself as a strategic thinker and research leader, delivering high-impact insights across client retainers and specialized engagements. Known for her ability to translate complex clinical and market data into actionable strategies, she has played a key role in developing surveys, thought leadership materials and research initiatives that drive measurable client outcomes.

Prior to Sage, Mehta served as a consultant with the Penn Biotech Group at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and as a research assistant and lab manager at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. She holds a master's degree in bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the Manipal Institute of Technology. Her background spans consulting, research and entrepreneurship, bringing a multidisciplinary lens to client challenges.

Kovalick, who joined Sage in 2022, has consistently advanced through the organization, most recently serving as a strategy consultant after earlier roles as a business analyst and associate consultant. He brings a strong foundation in financial analysis, secondary research and survey design, with particular expertise in building analytical frameworks and economic value models that support client decision-making and growth strategies.

He holds dual bachelor's degrees in psychology and finance from the University of Maryland, combining quantitative thought with a deep understanding of human behavior.

"Amrita and Ben bring an impressive level of intellectual curiosity, analytical precision and a relentless focus on delivering insights that drive real growth. Their promotions reflect not only their individual contributions, but also our firm's commitment to investing in talent that elevates the impact and value we deliver to clients," said Jason Baim, head of Sage's strategy practice.

For more information on Sage Growth Partners and its award-winning strategy, research and marketing capabilities, visit sage-growth.com.

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm with deep expertise in market research, go-to market strategy, and marketing communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Press Ganey, LexisNexis, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, Philips Healthcare, Cecelia Health and Xealth. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

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SOURCE Sage Growth Partners