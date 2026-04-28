Sage Launches Tasking, a First-of-its-Kind EHR-Integrated Workflow Unifying Senior Care Delivery and Reducing Caregiver Burden

In partnership with ALIS, Sage creates a single workflow for planned and unplanned care—streamlining documentation and real-time care activity

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage, the first integrated Care Platform built for senior living and skilled nursing, today announced the launch of Tasking, a new solution that unifies planned and unplanned care into a single workflow. Initially launching with ALIS, Tasking bridges the gap between EHR (Electronic Health Record) plans and frontline assistance, reducing the operational issues and clinical risks across communities. This represents a fundamental shift for the industry, moving beyond disconnected systems to one integrated workflow to improve how care is delivered.

Source: Sage

Previously, senior living communities have operated across fragmented systems: care plans lived in the EHR, while real-time alerts and point-of-care activity lived elsewhere – or even went undocumented. This fragmentation creates significant cognitive load, forcing caregivers to document care after their shifts end, leading to incomplete records and increased burnout. Tasking eases this burden, helping caregivers provide better care, stronger documentation, and a more complete picture of care delivery for leadership through a single, integrated, and easy-to-use app for all daily workflows.

"At our core, Sage exists to make it as easy as possible for caregivers to know what to do and document the care they're delivering, so they can spend more time caring for residents," said Ellen Johnston, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Sage. "With Tasking, we're simplifying documentation by bringing it into the moment, not at the end of a long shift, giving frontline care teams time back and ensuring they can focus on caring for residents rather than late-night administrative hurdles."

Sage is uniquely positioned to deliver a solution like Tasking, building on care workflows that are already deeply adopted by care teams. Caregivers consistently engage with and rely on the platform—reflected in its 80% customer satisfaction score and 90% engagement rate—making the integration of planned care into these intuitive workflows a natural next step.

Tasking drives measurable improvements across clinical operations, compliance, and revenue by delivering:

Bi-directional integration , which ensures planned tasks from the EHR and updates to tasks and unplanned care in Sage are in sync – streamlining caregivers' workflows.

, which ensures planned tasks from the EHR and updates to tasks and unplanned care in Sage are in sync – streamlining caregivers' workflows. Point-of-care documentation that allows caregivers to record tasks in real time, capturing the data necessary for accurate and complete care plans.

that allows caregivers to record tasks in real time, capturing the data necessary for accurate and complete care plans. Enhanced operational visibility for leadership, including staffing and Level of Care (LOC) recommendations fueled by planned and unplanned care data.

Sage integrates with most major EHRs and has partnered with ALIS first to bring Tasking to market. This collaboration represents an advanced evolution of EHR integrations, moving beyond standard connectivity to create a more unified experience. Given ALIS's strong presence in the senior living sector and its shared vision for improving clinical operations through better-connected systems, it served as the ideal launch partner for this new solution.

"Our goal has always been to provide senior living operators with a connected ecosystem that supports both clinical and operational teams," said John Shafaee, Founder and CEO of ALIS by Medtelligent. "This partnership with Sage allows us to expand that vision by meeting caregivers where they are and reducing the need to work across multiple systems, creating a more seamless day-to-day experience."

The launch of Tasking comes on the heels of Sage's $65M Series C funding round led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives. This investment accelerates Sage's mission to replace outdated infrastructure with a predictive, AI-powered platform that shifts the industry from response to prevention. You can find more details about Tasking here.

About Sage

Sage is the industry's first fully integrated care platform for senior living and skilled nursing, built by founders who have watched family members navigate a broken care system firsthand. Sage replaces outdated infrastructure with modern software and AI-powered insights, so that aging is defined by dignity, visibility, and truly human care. Sage-powered communities have identified a $275 increase in NOI per resident per month, 50% reduction in falls and faster response times compared to the industry. For more information, visit www.hellosage.com.

About ALIS

ALIS (Assisted Living's Intelligent Software) by Medtelligent is the leading all-in-one clinical and operations software for senior living. ALIS consolidates CRM, clinical, billing, eMAR, BI, and AI into a single system to drive operational efficiency, better care outcomes, and scalable growth. To learn more, visit www.go-alis.com.

SOURCE Sage