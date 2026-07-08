Sage Crosses $100 Million in 2026 Funding with $35 Million Debt Facility from Stifel Bank

This funding will scale Sage's Hardware-as-a-Service model, giving senior living operators access to Sage's full operating system

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage, the integrated care platform built for senior living and skilled nursing, today announced a $35 million specialized debt facility provided by Stifel Bank. The financing will scale Sage's Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) initiative, helping senior living communities and skilled nursing facilities modernize aging infrastructure without requiring large upfront capital investments. Combined with its recent $65 million Series C equity round led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Sage has raised $100 million in funding in 2026.

The senior care technology market is crowded with fragmented point solutions that only solve individual problems and rarely align with how operators budget. With upfront costs for traditional infrastructure often exceeding $150,000 to $300,000, plus ongoing costs to replace hardware and support fees, many communities are forced to delay critical upgrades and rely on expensive, outdated legacy systems. This reliance not only impacts resident well-being and care by limiting caregiver response times, but it also fuels severe staff burnout — a major driver behind the industry's 80% turnover rate.

By restructuring how communities access its technology, Sage is now making its full operating system available at scale, combining software and hardware to create the infrastructure for senior living and skilled nursing facilities. This AI-powered life safety hardware, including life safety devices, advanced fall detection and elopement sensors, helps caregivers catch falls faster and prevent unsafe resident exits, while routing data directly into Sage's software platform to streamline care workflows. Future upgrades become part of an ongoing partnership with Sage, ensuring communities always have the latest technology to keep residents safe. By restructuring upfront capital requirements, Sage enables operators to move from signed agreement to full deployment faster — reducing the delays that have historically accompanied large infrastructure investments in senior care.

"When a senior living community has to delay upgrading a broken or outdated life safety system because of budget constraints, it is the residents and the frontline caregivers who pay the price," said Raj Mehra, co-founder and CEO of Sage. "We restructured our model specifically to remove that barrier — so that when an operator is ready to modernize, capital approval cycles don't slow down care improvement. That's the partnership: we remove the financial obstacle, and communities commit to going live without unnecessary delay. We only succeed when they do."

The financing from Stifel Bank provides institutional validation for a recurring-revenue model in a space long defined by one-time hardware sales. Traditionally, vendors lack the incentive to support operators long-term, leading to poor customer support, higher pricing on replacement hardware, and stagnant hardware. Sage will use this capital to scale a model that aligns its corporate success directly with the safety and well-being of the communities it serves.

This new debt facility ensures that communities nationwide can seamlessly access Sage's expanding platform, including Sage Core, Sage Detect, and Tasking, its new EHR-integrated workflow.

About Sage

Sage is the industry's first fully integrated care platform for senior living and skilled nursing, built by founders who have watched family members navigate a broken care system firsthand. Sage replaces outdated infrastructure with modern software and AI-powered insights, so that aging is defined by dignity, visibility, and truly human care. Sage-powered communities have identified a $275 increase in NOI per resident per month, 50% reduction in falls and faster response times compared to the industry. For more information, visit www.sagehealth.com.

About Stifel Venture Banking

Stifel Venture Banking, a division of Stifel Bank, Member FDIC, provides commercial banking and debt capital financing solutions to venture capital-backed technology companies and their investors.

SOURCE Sage