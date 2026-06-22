SAiMON Vision to Attend the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) 2026 Annual Conference & Expo

Company will show emergency communications leaders how AI-powered analytics, autonomous systems, and enhanced computer-aided dispatch deliver faster, smarter emergency response

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAiMON Vision, a leading global provider of intelligent public safety and situational awareness technologies, today announced it will participate in the 2026 Annual National Emergency Number Association ("NENA") Conference & Expo – the 911 dispatch community's premier event – taking place June 29-30 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. SAiMON Vision will be located in booth #535.

Inside 911 dispatch centers, staff manage rising call volumes, persistent staffing shortages, and more incoming data than ever. According to a 2023 staffing study conducted by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch, nearly one-third of Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) reported significant vacancy rates, and 36% reporting attrition in positions filled. SAiMON Vision helps PSAPs work through those pressures and shift from reactive response toward more proactive, data-driven operations.

At the conference, SAiMON Vision will demonstrate how its intelligent technologies support the people on the PSAP floor, converting raw input into clear, prioritized intelligence that PSAP staff can act on in real time. AI-powered analytics speed information processing and prioritizing the most urgent events first, helping call-takers and supervisors direct the right resources and make better-informed decisions when seconds count. Underpinning it all is SAiMON's computer-aided dispatch (CAD), the system at the heart of the most sophisticated PSAPs. Today's CAD platforms can be leveraged to connect dispatch, field personnel, video intelligence, sensor networks, and real-time data into one operating picture, giving the control room a unified view of an unfolding incident.

Robotics is another fast-growing area that SAiMON Vision intends to display. Autonomous and semi-autonomous systems extend a center's reach beyond its walls, streaming remote monitoring and on-scene assessment back to the control room so dispatchers get eyes on an incident sooner. That enriched understanding of an emergency also reaches first responders before they arrive, helping them prepare for any crisis and stay out of harm's way.

These capabilities are most powerful when they work together. SAiMON Vision integrates critical information sources into one platform — combining intelligent automation, real-time monitoring, advanced analytics, and interoperability across the systems agencies already run — so PSAPs can improve coordination, accelerate response times, and strengthen overall mission effectiveness.

"NENA brings together the people who run the 9-1-1 control room — the tele-communicators, supervisors, and directors who make split-second decisions every shift," said Edgar Ramírez, General Manager of SAiMON Vision. "The convergence of artificial intelligence, robotics, and next-generation CAD technologies is creating unprecedented opportunities for agencies to strengthen situational awareness, improve operational performance, and deliver more effective emergency response services. At NENA 2026, we're excited to put that technology in front of the people who will actually use it."

SAiMON Vision is committed to developing innovative solutions that help public safety organizations harness emerging technology to improve decision-making, enhance operational efficiency, and support mission-critical communications.

To learn more about the event and to register, please visit https://www.nenaconference.com.

About SAiMON Vision

SAiMON Vision deploys intelligent technologies designed to support public safety operations through advanced situational awareness, data integration, operational intelligence, and real-time decision support. By combining innovation with practical operational applications, the company helps organizations enhance visibility, coordination, and response capabilities across complex environments.

For more information, please visit www.saimonvision.com.

Media Contact:

ICR

Phil Denning

[email protected]

SOURCE SAiMON Vision