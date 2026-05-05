SAiMON Vision to Showcase at Border Security Expo 2026

AI-powered platform brings predictive operational intelligence to border security and critical infrastructure agencies

MIAMI, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAiMON Vision, a cloud-based visual intelligence platform that transforms video from existing surveillance cameras and IoT devices into structured data, actionable metrics, and recurring revenue, today announced it will exhibit at the Border Security Expo (BSE) 2026, taking place May 5–6 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Arizona. The Company will offer live demonstrations of the platform to government and law enforcement attendees seeking to modernize how their agencies detect, assess, and respond to security threats in real time.

Security operations at border crossings, checkpoints, and critical infrastructure sites generate vast amounts of video and sensor data, often at a volume that far exceeds what human operators can meaningfully monitor. The consequences are well documented: threats go undetected until after an incident occurs, response times lag, and resources are spread thin across disconnected systems. SAiMON Vision applies AI to transform raw video and sensor data into structured, real-time intelligence accessible through a custom operational dashboard. The platform integrates existing cameras, drones and other IoT sensors into one centralized system to programmed to understand the environment, detect anomalies, and issues alerts before situations escalate.

"Every second of delay in a border security operation carries real consequences," said Ariel Picker, CEO of SAiMON Vision. "Traditional surveillance systems at the border flood operators with a volume of video that human monitoring alone cannot reliably cover. SAiMON Vision closes that gap, empowering operators to stop chasing incidents and start anticipating them"

The Border Security Expo draws senior officials from the full range of federal, state, and local agencies responsible for securing U.S. borders and critical assets. Attendees will include representatives from Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, the FBI, and numerous state and local law enforcement organizations. Attendees at BSE 2026 are invited to visit the SAiMON Vision booth for a demonstration, and to speak directly with the SAiMON Vision team about specific mission requirements.

Additional information about SAiMON Vision is available at www.saimonvision.com. To register as an attendee for Border Security Expo 2026, please visit www.bordersecurityexpo.com.

About SAiMON Vision

SAiMON Vision is a cloud-based visual intelligence platform that transforms video from existing surveillance cameras and IoT devices into structured data, actionable metrics, and recurring revenue. It is not a CCTV system or traditional VMS — it is the intelligence layer that converts video infrastructure into competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit www.saimonvision.com.

Media Contact:

Dan McDermott, ICR

[email protected]

SOURCE SAiMON Vision