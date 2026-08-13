Saitech Inc. was awarded a NASA SEWP VI Category A contract in 2026, expanding its support for federal IT procurement.

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Category A – IT Solutions (Products): Contract Ceiling: $20 Billion

SEWP VI ordering period is scheduled to begin on November 1, 2026.

The anticipated Period of Performance (PoP) is November 1, 2026 through October 31, 2036, providing a 10-year ordering period.

Saitech Inc. Awarded NASA SEWP VI Category A Contract in 2026

Saitech has been awarded a NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI contract in 2026 under Category A – Information Technology, Communications, and Audio-Visual (ITC/AV) Solutions, further strengthening its ability to support federal agencies with commercial IT products and technology solutions. This award recognizes Saitech as an approved provider of commercial IT products and product-based solutions through one of the federal government's premier Government-Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), enabling eligible federal agencies to procure a broad range of technology solutions through a streamlined acquisition process.

This milestone reflects Saitech's continued commitment to delivering high-quality IT infrastructure, technology solutions, and exceptional customer support to government organizations. With more than two decades of experience serving public and private sector customers, Saitech is well-positioned to help federal agencies address evolving technology requirements through trusted products, strategic partnerships, and proven expertise.

What Is NASA SEWP VI?

NASA SEWP VI is a multiple-award Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) managed by NASA that provides federal agencies with a simplified procurement vehicle for commercial information technology products and product-based services. The contract is available for use by federal organizations across the government, offering a streamlined purchasing process while providing access to a broad network of qualified technology providers.

Through SEWP VI, agencies can efficiently procure commercial IT solutions that support mission-critical operations, modernization initiatives, and day-to-day technology requirements.

Delivering Comprehensive IT Solutions Through Category A

As a Category A contract holder, Saitech offers a comprehensive portfolio of Information Technology, Communications, and Audio-Visual (ITC/AV) solutions designed to meet diverse government needs. The company's capabilities include:

AI GPU servers and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure

Enterprise server solutions and custom-built systems for AI and machine learning

IT storage systems, including enterprise SSDs, JBODs, RAID arrays, and cloud storage solutions

Networking and communication equipment, including routers, switches, firewalls, wireless networking, and unified communications

Workstations and computer systems

Audio and video collaboration solutions

Security and sensor equipment

Software and cloud technologies

IT power and cabling equipment

Product-based services, including system configuration, integration, kitting, asset tagging, custom labeling, packaging, and logistics support

By offering solutions across these technology areas, Saitech enables federal agencies to source a wide range of commercial IT products from a single trusted provider while supporting projects of varying size and complexity.

Built on Quality, Experience, and Technical Expertise

Since 2002, Saitech has specialized in delivering innovative and cost-effective IT systems, solutions, and services to government and commercial organizations. The company maintains an ISO 9001:2015 certified Quality Management System and performs product inspection and quality assurance at its ANSI/ESD-S20.20 compliant facility in Fremont, California.

Saitech's quality management processes focus on vendor management, product inspection, supply chain integrity, and continuous improvement to help ensure that customers receive reliable technology solutions that meet established quality standards. The company's experienced sales and technical engineering teams provide both pre-sales and post-sales technical support, helping customers identify and implement solutions that best fit their operational requirements.

Strategic Technology Partnerships

Saitech works closely with many of the world's leading technology manufacturers to deliver a diverse portfolio of enterprise IT solutions. The company's offerings include technologies from industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Dell, HP, HPE, Cisco, Lenovo, Microsoft, AWS, Intel, AMD, Supermicro, VMware, Red Hat, Fortinet, Adobe, Micron, Seagate, Western Digital, Samsung, and many others.

These strategic relationships allow Saitech to provide customers with access to the latest innovations across compute, storage, networking, cloud, cybersecurity, collaboration, and data center technologies while supporting a wide variety of federal IT requirements.

Supporting Federal Agencies Through NASA SEWP VI

The NASA SEWP VI award expands Saitech's ability to support federal agencies with commercial IT solutions across multiple technology categories. Whether agencies are procuring enterprise computing infrastructure, storage systems, networking equipment, software, cloud technologies, security solutions, or audio-visual technologies, Saitech offers the experience and technical capabilities to help meet those requirements.

Combined with its commitment to quality, established OEM partnerships, and customer-focused approach, the SEWP VI contract positions Saitech to continue supporting government organizations with reliable technology solutions and responsive service.

Partner with Saitech Through NASA SEWP VI

The NASA SEWP VI award expands Saitech's ability to support federal agencies with trusted commercial IT products and technology solutions. Backed by decades of industry experience, strategic OEM partnerships, and a comprehensive portfolio of enterprise technologies, Saitech is ready to help agencies procure the solutions they need to achieve their mission objectives.

If your organization is planning an upcoming procurement through NASA SEWP VI, our team is ready to assist with enterprise servers, AI infrastructure, storage, networking, cybersecurity, cloud technologies, and integrated IT solutions.

Contact Saitech today to discuss your requirements and learn how we can support your next federal IT project through NASA SEWP VI.

Press Contact:

Sam Sharma

510 440 0256

esaitech.com/

SOURCE Saitech Inc.