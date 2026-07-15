Saitech configured a multi-million-dollar NVIDIA Blackwell AI infrastructure for a leading financial technology company, delivering six Supermicro HGX B300 systems to accelerate enterprise AI, HPC, and machine learning workloads.

FREMONT, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview

Saitech Configures Multi-Million-Dollar NVIDIA Blackwell AI Infrastructure for a Global Financial Technology Company

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly important across financial services, organizations are investing in advanced computing infrastructure capable of supporting large-scale model training, quantitative analytics, and data-intensive research. Modern financial technology companies require high-performance AI platforms that deliver exceptional computational power, ultra-fast networking, and scalable architecture to accelerate innovation while meeting demanding performance requirements.

Saitech recently partnered with a leading global financial technology company to configure and supply enterprise-grade AI infrastructure built on the latest NVIDIA Blackwell architecture. The deployment consisted of six high-performance Supermicro HGX B300 systems designed to support advanced AI development, machine learning, and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

With a total project value exceeding $3.4 million, the engagement demonstrates Saitech's expertise in delivering enterprise AI infrastructure for organizations operating at the forefront of computational innovation.

The Challenge

The customer required an AI computing platform capable of supporting highly demanding workloads involving large-scale data processing, advanced machine learning, and quantitative research. These applications require significantly more than conventional enterprise servers, placing substantial demands on GPU memory, networking bandwidth, compute density, and overall system scalability.

Beyond performance, the organization also needed a solution that could be delivered quickly while meeting strict procurement, export compliance, and deployment requirements. The infrastructure had to provide enterprise reliability, manufacturer-backed support, and a clear path for future expansion as AI workloads continue to grow.

Selecting the appropriate hardware platform was equally important. The customer sought an enterprise-class solution built around NVIDIA's latest Blackwell architecture, combined with high-speed networking and a proven server platform capable of sustaining demanding AI and HPC environments.

The Solution

Saitech configured and supplied six Supermicro SYS-822GS-NB3RT-01-G2 AI servers powered by the NVIDIA HGX B300 platform. Each 8U system was designed to maximize AI training and inference performance while providing the scalability required for future growth.

Each server was configured with:

8 NVIDIA HGX B300 SXM GPUs featuring 288GB of HBM3e memory per GPU

Dual Intel Xeon 6700 Series processors

2TB DDR5 system memory

NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC networking supporting up to 800GbE per adapter

High-speed E1.S NVMe storage architecture

Redundant 6600W Titanium power supplies for enterprise reliability

Across the six systems, the deployment provided:

48 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs

More than 13TB of high-bandwidth GPU memory

Massive parallel compute capability for AI model training, inference, and HPC applications

Ultra-high-speed networking designed for distributed AI workloads

In addition to supplying the hardware, Saitech coordinated the complete procurement process, managed manufacturer requirements, ensured export compliance, and provided post-sales warranty support through its partnerships with Supermicro and NVIDIA.

The Impact

By implementing a purpose-built NVIDIA Blackwell AI infrastructure, the customer gained a scalable computing platform capable of accelerating some of today's most demanding AI workloads.

The deployment enables the organization to:

Accelerate large language model (LLM) development and fine-tuning

Support advanced quantitative research and machine learning initiatives

Process larger datasets with significantly higher GPU memory capacity

Improve distributed AI performance through high-speed networking

Scale future AI infrastructure using a proven enterprise architecture

The solution also provides enterprise-grade reliability backed by manufacturer warranties and ongoing technical support, giving the customer confidence as AI workloads continue to expand.

As organizations across financial services increasingly adopt AI to enhance research, analytics, and automation, access to scalable GPU infrastructure has become a critical competitive advantage.

Why Organizations Choose Saitech for Enterprise AI Infrastructure

Modern AI deployments require more than powerful hardware—they require a partner with the expertise to configure enterprise-ready systems that align with technical requirements, deployment timelines, and long-term infrastructure strategies.

Saitech works with leading manufacturers including Supermicro, NVIDIA, ASUS, GIGABYTE, HPE, ASRock Rack, and MiTAC to deliver customized AI infrastructure for organizations across enterprise, research, higher education, healthcare, and government sectors.

Whether you're building an AI cluster for model training, deploying GPU infrastructure for inference, or expanding an existing HPC environment, Saitech provides the technical expertise and enterprise partnerships needed to help organizations deploy scalable, high-performance computing solutions with confidence.

Contact Saitech to discuss enterprise AI servers, NVIDIA GPU infrastructure, and customized high-performance computing solutions tailored to your AI initiatives.

About Saitech Inc.

Saitech Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance server and storage solutions, including AI and HPC platforms, for government, businesses, and research organizations. We specialize in custom-configured servers, AI-ready platforms, and scalable infrastructure to empower innovation and efficiency. Trusted by clients worldwide, Saitech delivers cutting-edge technology with reliability and expert support. Learn more at https://esaitech.com/

Press Contact:

Sam Sharma

510 440 0256

https://www.saitechincorporated.com/

SOURCE Saitech Inc.