Sal Licata, Jimmy Traina, & John Jastremski to Launch Underscore Media, a New Home for New York Sports Fans

Underscore will deliver a combination of daily live content, newsletters, and exclusive events, set to debut on September 8, 2026.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New York sports media personalities Sal Licata, Jimmy Traina, and John Jastremski announced the forthcoming launch of Underscore Media, a new platform dedicated to New York sports. Backed and led by media and marketing executive Steve Hirsch, Underscore will serve as a modern, feed-first platform for New York sports fans, spanning daily live programming, newsletters, and live events.

Designed to cover New York sports as it happens, Underscore will be there whenever and wherever fans need it — before and after key games, pivotal breaking news, and exclusive interviews that go behind the scenes across the platform's programming, which includes: The Sal Licata Show, Traina Thoughts, and New York, New York with John Jastremski. Additional creators, programming, and brand content will be announced at a later date.

Globally, millions of sports fans maintain an emotional, loyal connection to New York's teams and athletes. Underscore combines the personalities who capture the city's voice best with a digital-first platform that reflects how today's fans breathe and consume media. Among the company's executive advisors will be Joseph Markowski, CEO MORE and former CEO DAZN North America.

Underscore will also feature a robust slate of daily newsletters that will be published on Substack. The first two newsletters that will be available to all subscribers include Underscore Daily, a recap of the prior night's New York sports events, and Underscore Business, covering what happens off the field and behind the scenes in New York sports, media, and culture. Editorial recaps will follow daily live shows, ensuring Underscore's community never misses a beat.

"In New York, sports drives culture. It's what makes the city come alive, and Underscore will be at the forefront of all of it," said Steve Hirsch, CEO Underscore Media. "The combination of Sal, Jimmy, and JJ represents the very best of New York sports media, and now they'll be delivering content made for the channels where fans actually live today."

Sal Licata, who has spent the last two decades at WFAN and SNY, said: "I love New York sports, and I'm excited to develop a product that will focus on entertaining and connecting with the most energetic, passionate sports fans in the world. Underscore allows us to do just that."

Jimmy Traina, who will continue to cover the national media scene following 20+ years at Sports Illustrated, said: "I've had a front row seat watching the sports media landscape evolve over the last three decades, and I'm excited to join a company that's meaningfully innovating on that experience."

John Jastremski (JJ), who spent 10+ years across WFAN and The Ringer, said: "New York has always demonstrated what local sports markets and its fans are capable of, and I couldn't be more thrilled to start my next chapter with a team that understands that to its core. Live shows, watch parties, tailgates – I'm ready for all of it."

Underscore programming kicks off on September 8, 2026. Sign up for the newsletter and keep up with Sal, Jimmy, & JJ here.

About Underscore Media

Underscore Media is a creator-led New York sports media company built for the modern fan experience. Its daily live shows, newsletters, and live events offer a front-row seat to the plays that define the game and spill off the field to become the cultural powder kegs, storylines, and debates that shape New York fandom. Voiced and led by industry veterans, Underscore compresses the energy of a field into fans' feeds for always-on content, wherever they are. For more information, visit underscoreny.com.

SOURCE Underscore Media