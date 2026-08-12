Saleo, Now Part of Consensus, Ranks #127 on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Recognized as the 12th Fastest-Growing Software Company and 3rd Fastest-Growing Company in Georgia, Saleo Joins Consensus to Deliver the Next Generation of "The Demo"

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saleo, the leading live demo experience platform, today announced it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, ranking #127 overall, #12 among the fastest-growing software companies in the United States, and #3 among the fastest-growing companies in Georgia. The recognition reflects Saleo's explosive growth trajectory and arrives at a defining moment as Saleo officially joins Consensus, the world's most trusted demo platform, rated #1 in Demo Automation on G2.

The Inc. 5000 ranking is based on revenue growth over a three-year period and represents one of the most prestigious measures of entrepreneurial success in the United States. Saleo's placement among the top 3% of all honorees underscores the market's demand for live demo personalization technology and the measurable revenue impact it delivers for enterprise go-to-market teams.

"This recognition belongs to every customer who trusted us and every teammate who showed up every day to make it possible," said Justin McDonald, CoFounder of Saleo and President of Consensus Live. "But what excites me most is what this growth looks like from here. The buying experience has fundamentally changed; buyers educate themselves, involve large committees, and expect to experience products on their own terms before they ever speak with sales. Joining Consensus means we're no longer solving for one moment in that journey. We're building the platform that makes the entire buying experience effortless and revenue predictable."

Buying Has Changed. And The Demo Platform Is Changing Too.

Today's enterprise buyers complete the majority of their evaluation before engaging a sales team. They discover solutions through AI and peer communities, explore products independently, and arrive at live conversations having already formed strong opinions. Yet most revenue technology was built for a different era, optimizing what sellers do, but not how buyers experience the product.

Saleo was built to solve the highest-stakes moment in that journey: the live demo. By injecting real, account-specific data directly into native product environments, Saleo transformed live demonstrations from generic presentations into personalized, buyer-specific experiences that prove value at the exact moment purchasing decisions are made.

Consensus has spent years solving the other side of the equation, enabling buyers to discover, engage with, and explore products on their own terms before sales ever enters the conversation. Together, the two platforms form the Consensus Demo Platform: a unified system that connects agent-led, buyer-led, and seller-led demos into one continuous buying journey where context never resets.

Consensus Interact enables buyers to discover, engage with, and evaluate products asynchronously through AI agents, interactive tours, video demos, and sandbox environments on their own schedule and across their entire buying committee.

Consensus Live, formerly Saleo, equips sellers to deliver live demonstrations inside their native product, powered by real, personalized demo data that adapts the experience in real time to prove value in the moments that move deals forward.

Together, Consensus Interact and Live create what neither could alone: Demo Intelligence, a continuous layer that captures buyer signals, behavioral intent, and product engagement across every interaction, giving revenue teams the visibility to guide every deal with greater precision and predictability.

"Saleo's Inc. 5000 ranking tells you everything you need to know about what the market is asking for," said Doug Sechrist, Chief Marketing Officer of Consensus. "Buyers have fundamentally changed how they evaluate software, and the demo has become the buying experience. The Consensus Demo Platform connects every touchpoint buyers experience with your product, from the first interaction to the final decision, into one intelligent, continuous journey. The demo creates the intelligence. The intelligence improves the demo. Every buyer makes the platform smarter."

A Platform Built for How Buyers Actually Buy

The combined Consensus and Saleo platform serves enterprise customers, including Salesforce, SAP, Palo Alto Networks, Oracle, Workday, Adobe, and Thomson Reuters. The platform enables revenue teams to:

Start the right conversation earlier : AI agents on websites, demos, and product content qualify buyers and guide them toward the right experience from first touch.

: AI agents on websites, demos, and product content qualify buyers and guide them toward the right experience from first touch. Let buyers explore on their own terms : Self-led demos and interactive product experiences adapt to each buyer's role, use case, and stage of evaluation.

: Self-led demos and interactive product experiences adapt to each buyer's role, use case, and stage of evaluation. Prove value in the room : Live demonstrations inside the native product, powered by real personalized data, create the authentic experiences that move decisions forward.

: Live demonstrations inside the native product, powered by real personalized data, create the authentic experiences that move decisions forward. Never lose context: Demo Intelligence carries buyer signals, intent, and behavioral data across every interaction so sellers never enter a conversation blind.

The result? Shorter sales cycles, higher win rates, larger deal sizes, and greater presales capacity because buyers arrive more informed, more engaged, and more confident.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reason

About Saleo

Saleo is now Consensus Live. Saleo is the leading live demo experience platform, trusted by enterprise organizations including Salesforce, SAP, Seismic, Clari, and 6Sense. Saleo enables sales and presales teams to deliver fully personalized product demos by injecting real, account-specific data directly into their native product environment transforming the live demo from a generic presentation into a buyer-specific experience that proves value at the moment decisions are made.

About Consensus

Consensus is the world's most trusted demo platform for B2B sales and marketing teams, rated #1 in Demo Automation on G2. It connects every demo experience, from interactive product tours and videos to AI demo agents and live demos with real-time data injection, into one continuous buying experience. This removes friction and ensures context carries forward from a buyer's first visit through live technical proof. Every interaction creates actionable demo intelligence, capturing buyer signals to reveal what they explored, cared about, and need next. Revenue leaders gain the visibility to scale sales and presales capacity, increase conversions, shorten deal cycles, and forecast with confidence. Consensus is backed by Sumeru Equity Partners. Learn more at goconsensus.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.SaleoSaleoSaleoSaleoSaleoSaleo

Melissa Mandel, [email protected]

SOURCE Saleo