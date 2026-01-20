Saleo Launches AI Demo Agent: Fully Autonomous B2B Product Demos

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saleo, the leading AI native demo platform, today announced the launch of its AI Demo Agent , a fully conversational agent that delivers autonomous, multi-lingual product demonstrations that operate 24/7. This agent is designed to provide unlimited demo scale, eliminate the time to first demo, and allows presales to apply their deep technical and strategic expertise to the deals that matter most.

Saleo AI Agent Speed Speed

Saleo's AI Demo Agent handles real-time discovery and delivers personalized product demos just like a tenured sales engineer. It intelligently converses with the buyer, navigates complex use cases, and adapts the demo experience on the fly. Key features include True Co-browsing, allowing buyers to actively click and explore a product in in tandem with the agent experience, Full-Context Reasoning trained on your specific product, demo data, and GTM messaging, and Built-in Demo Analytics that capture questions, intent signals, objections, and engagement data for sales review.

Crucially, the AI Demo Agent is Powered by Live™ demo data, giving it a deep understanding of how your product works and adapting the demo story and pages with demo data that resonates with each buyer. Live™ also feeds the agent context on how the demo data connects and flows - meaning it doesn't have to "guess" what's on the screen.

The agent is a true presales multiplier, handling repeatable walkthroughs and early-stage qualification demos automatically, while your sales team leads strategic conversations with more bandwidth to focus on building value and creating trust. For sales and marketing, this translates to instant coverage for inbound interest, faster handoffs, and a dynamic qualification process that accelerates the top of the funnel.

With the Saleo AI Demo Agent, winning faster starts by showing faster, at unlimited scale.

To learn more about this product and the future of Demo Automation, join Saleo's webinar on January 22 at 1PM ET . "Market Forces Driving the Next Wave of Demo Automation" with Saleo founders Justin McDonald and Daniel Hellerman for a candid conversation about the evolution of demo tech and the current market forces influencing the next wave of innovation in the category.

In conjunction with this product launch, Saleo will be hosting a six (6) city tour with the PreSales Collective. Executives' dinners, solution engineer training and happy hours will be hosted in each city: New York, London, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta and Dallas.

About Saleo:

Saleo is the leading demo experience platform trusted by industry leaders like SAP, Salesforce, Seismic, Clari, and 6Sense. Through a single unified AI-powered platform, companies can run high-stakes live demos in their native product, create self-serve tours, and deliver autonomous demos 24/7. Saleo empowers presales, sales, and marketing teams to close deals faster by reducing demo prep time, shortening sales cycles, and enhancing demo satisfaction - earning G2's Demo Automation Leadership position for 10 consecutive quarters.

Contact: Melissa Mandel, VP of Marketing

SOURCE Saleo