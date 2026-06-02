Salt Imports Expands Pool Salt Supply Operations to Meet Growing U.S. Demand

PHOENIX, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Imports, a leading distributor of sea salt products in North America, today announced a major expansion of its pool salt product availability and supply operations to meet rapidly increasing demand across the United States.

The expansion comes as the U.S. swimming pool industry experiences strong growth in the adoption of saltwater chlorination systems. Industry estimates indicate that saltwater systems now account for a substantial and growing share of new in-ground residential pool installations, with many markets reporting that a majority of newly constructed pools incorporate saltwater technology. The trend is being driven by consumer preference for lower-maintenance pool care, improved swimmer comfort, reduced chemical handling, and advances in saltwater chlorination technology. As the installed base of saltwater pools continues to expand, demand for high-quality pool salt is expected to grow steadily over the coming decade.

To support this growing market, Salt Imports has strengthened its supply chain capabilities and expanded sourcing operations to ensure reliable, high-quality pool salt availability for distributors, retailers, pool service companies, and commercial customers throughout the United States.

"We are excited to be providing pool salt for an extremely fast-growing market," said Kelly C. Egan, Chief Executive Officer of Salt Imports.



"As more pool owners make the switch to saltwater pools, the need for dependable, high-quality pool salt continues to increase. Saltwater chlorination has moved from a premium option to a mainstream solution for residential and commercial pool operators. Our investments in sourcing, logistics, and inventory position us to support distributors and pool industry partners with a consistent supply of premium pool salt as demand continues to accelerate."

The company currently maintains supply operations in Western Mexico on both the Pacific Coast in Baja California Sur and along the Sea of Cortez in Sonora. These strategically located production regions provide Salt Imports with access to abundant natural sea salt resources while supporting efficient logistics and transportation networks serving customers throughout North America.

The expanded pool salt initiative builds upon Salt Imports' established expertise in sourcing, importing, and distributing premium sea salt products. By leveraging its existing infrastructure, supplier relationships, and cross-border logistics capabilities, the company is positioned to provide customers with a dependable supply of pool-grade salt at a time when the industry is placing increased emphasis on supply chain resilience and product consistency.

"Our focus has always been on delivering reliable supply and exceptional quality," added Egan. "As the pool salt market continues its upward trajectory, we are making the investments necessary to support long-term customer growth and ensure uninterrupted access to the products they need."

About Salt Imports

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Salt Imports specializes in sourcing and importing food-grade and industrial salt for U.S. markets. The company manages transport, customs, warehousing, and compliance to deliver dependable supply and consistent quality across industrial, commercial, and consumer applications. Through its extensive sourcing network and logistics expertise, Salt Imports provides customers with reliable access to premium salt products while maintaining the highest standards of quality, service, and supply chain reliability.

Contact:

Kelly Egan

Salt Imports Corp.

20 E Thomas Rd, Suite 2200

Phoenix, AZ 85012

480.513.1222

[email protected]

SOURCE Salt Imports Corporation