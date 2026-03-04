Salt Imports Announces 2026 Expansion to Meet Rising U.S. Sea Salt Demand

PHOENIX, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Imports Corp., a leading distributor of food-grade sea salt, today announced major expansion initiatives aimed at meeting unprecedented demand in the U.S. market.

The company's strategic growth plan responds to ongoing supply constraints in the domestic evaporated salt sector, which have accelerated demand for sea salt across foodservice and bulk ingredient channels.

Responding to Market Shifts

"This is an unprecedented time in the U.S. salt market," said Kelly Egan, CEO of Salt Imports Corp. "Demand for high-quality food-grade sea salt continues to grow as food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants increasingly specify sea salt in ingredient panels and menu applications."

Key drivers include supply limitations in U.S. evaporated salt production, rising consumer preference for sea salt, increased demand across bulk and foodservice distribution, and product reformulation trends favoring natural ingredients.

2026 Growth Initiatives

To capitalize on these dynamics, Salt Imports is leveraging nearly a decade of operational expertise and global producer relationships to scale its platform. Expansion initiatives include:

Increasing production and import volumes through its established network of global sea salt producers

Enhancing logistics and warehousing infrastructure to support consistent supply and pricing stability

Strengthening transportation partnerships to maintain reliability across the supply chain

Pursuing strategic alliances to support capital requirements for accelerated expansion

"Our experience navigating global salt markets positions us to bring clarity to a complex and rapidly evolving environment," Egan added. "We've built our business on precision, reliability, and long-term partnerships. Those foundations allow us to respond decisively as market opportunities emerge."

Integrated Supply Chain Expertise

Salt Imports operates a fully integrated supply chain platform spanning global sourcing through end-market distribution. Its service capabilities include:

Global Sourcing & Source Management: Securing high-quality salt from vetted producers worldwide, matched to precise specifications and end-use requirements.

Securing high-quality salt from vetted producers worldwide, matched to precise specifications and end-use requirements. Product Development: Custom grain sizes, blends, and functional specifications tailored to application performance needs.

Custom grain sizes, blends, and functional specifications tailored to application performance needs. Quality Assurance: Rigorous quality control protocols maintained from origin to destination.

Rigorous quality control protocols maintained from origin to destination. Logistics & Transportation: Coordinated global freight and inland delivery with end-to-end visibility.

Coordinated global freight and inland delivery with end-to-end visibility. Customs & Regulatory Compliance: Management of documentation, certifications, traceability, and cross-border requirements across food and commercial applications.

Management of documentation, certifications, traceability, and cross-border requirements across food and commercial applications. Warehousing & Strategic Storage: Strategically located storage solutions that protect product integrity while enabling staged releases and responsive distribution.

About Salt Imports Corp.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Salt Imports specializes in sourcing and importing food-grade and industrial salt for U.S. markets. The company manages transport, customs, warehousing, and compliance to deliver dependable supply and consistent quality across industrial, commercial, and consumer applications.

With deep market insight and operational expertise, Salt Imports supports customers with tailored product development and end-to-end supply chain management. The company remains committed to transparency, service, and delivering reliability at scale.

Contact:

Kelly Egan

Salt Imports Corp.

20 E Thomas Rd, Suite 2200

Phoenix, AZ 85012

480.513.1222

[email protected]

www.saltimports.com

SOURCE Salt Imports Corporation