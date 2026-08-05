Salus Scientific Closes Oversubscribed Series A Financing, Raising $10.1 Million

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salus Scientific today announced the successful closing of its oversubscribed Series A financing, raising a total of $10.1 million. The company entered the round targeting $8.0 million, but investor demand proved substantially stronger, and the round closed above target and ahead of schedule.

The new capital gives Salus a durable runway to fund commercial scale-up, expand its production and clinical infrastructure, and carry the company through its revenue ramp.

"We are pleased to have closed our Series A above target and ahead of schedule," said Todd Flohr, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Salus Scientific. "We are thrilled to welcome partners who understand our value proposition and align with the company's long-term vision. That the round closed oversubscribed is, in our view, a direct endorsement of both our commercial thesis and our execution discipline."

About Salus Scientific

Salus Scientific is building the occupational wellness platform for modern procedural medicine, redefining how healthcare organizations protect the physicians, technologists, and nurses who perform fluoroscopy-guided procedures.

Media & Investor Contact

Keith Rosmarin

Chief Financial Officer

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Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding the company's use of proceeds, growth strategy, and future capital requirements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Salus Scientific