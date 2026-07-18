Salus Scientific Welcomes Landmark Multi-Society Consensus Statement Advancing the Future of Occupational Radiation Safety

New recommendations reinforce the evolution of ALARA and validate a new era of occupational wellness in fluoroscopy-guided medicine

CHARLESTON, S.C. , July 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salus Scientific welcomed the publication this week of a landmark multi-society expert consensus statement that represents one of the most significant advances in occupational radiation safety in decades.

Published jointly by the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI), American College of Cardiology (ACC), American Society of Echocardiography (ASE), Heart Rhythm Society (HRS), Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR), and Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS), the consensus statement recognizes Enhanced Radiation Protection Devices (ERPDs) as an important advancement in protecting healthcare professionals performing fluoroscopy-guided procedures.

For Salus Scientific, the publication represents more than a new set of recommendations, it reflects the continued evolution of how healthcare organizations think about occupational wellness.

For decades, clinicians have accepted scatter radiation exposure and the physical burden of lead apparel as unavoidable realities of procedural medicine. The new consensus challenges that assumption, encouraging healthcare organizations to adopt technologies and practices that reduce occupational radiation exposure while minimizing the orthopedic burden associated with traditional radiation protection.

This philosophy is foundational to Salus Scientific's mission.

"At Salus Scientific, our mission has always been to engineer safer labs without compromise," said Todd Flohr, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Salus Scientific. "This consensus statement is an important milestone for our industry because it recognizes that protecting the people who dedicate their lives to caring for patients deserves the same level of innovation that we've applied to patient care for decades. Occupational wellness should no longer be viewed as optional; it should be considered an essential component of every modern interventional laboratory."

Salus Scientific believes the publication reflects a broader transformation occurring throughout procedural medicine, one that extends beyond radiation reduction alone.

The company is committed to developing technologies, clinical evidence, physician education programs, and implementation strategies that help hospitals create safer procedural environments while maintaining procedural efficiency, physician access, workflow, and clinical performance.

As healthcare systems continue evaluating new approaches to occupational safety, Salus Scientific views physician-led clinical evidence and multidisciplinary collaboration as essential to successful adoption.

"With this multidisciplinary consensus statement, we are awakening a sleeping giant," said Kenneth Rosenfield, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Salus Scientific. "For far too long, we have failed to adequately protect healthcare professionals from radiation scatter and the orthopedic injuries associated with procedural practice, and many are living with the consequences today. The evidence is now clear, and the mandate is unmistakable: We must act!"

"We have effective technologies that substantially reduce radiation exposure and minimize orthopedic strain, while preserving procedural workflow," Dr. Rosenfield added. "And these solutions are rapidly improving. There are no longer valid excuses for failing to implement them. Healthcare institutions have a responsibility to provide the resources necessary to protect everyone in the procedural environment – technicians, nurses, fellows, and physicians – and to safeguard the workforce of the future. This consensus statement is a call to action for the healthcare community to mandate enhanced radiation protection as an essential standard of care."

The publication also reinforces the continued evolution of the ALARA (As Low As Reasonably Achievable) principle by recognizing that advances in engineering now provide opportunities to further reduce occupational radiation exposure without compromising procedural effectiveness.

Salus Scientific believes this represents the beginning of a new chapter in procedural medicine, one in which physician safety, staff wellness, and patient care are no longer competing priorities, but complementary goals.

The company remains committed to partnering with physicians, hospitals, medical societies, and healthcare systems to generate clinical evidence, support education, and accelerate the adoption of innovative technologies that improve occupational wellness across procedural medicine.

"Engineering Safer Labs. Without Compromise. is more than our tagline, it is the vision that guides everything we do," Flohr added. "This consensus reinforces the direction our industry is heading, and we're proud to work alongside clinicians and healthcare leaders who share our commitment to protecting the teams that make lifesaving procedures possible every day."

About Salus Scientific

Salus Scientific is The Occupational Wellness Company™, dedicated to engineering safer labs without compromise. Through innovative technologies, education, clinical evidence, and occupational wellness solutions, Salus Scientific helps healthcare organizations reduce risk, improve workplace safety, and protect healthcare professionals every case, every day.

For media inquiries:

Dan Lormon

Vice President, Global Medical Affairs

Salus Scientific

www.salusscientific.com

[email protected]

+1-415-980-0255

SOURCE Salus Scientific