Salute and UHP Partner to Scale Up Military Veteran Careers for America's Digital Infrastructure

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salute has signed a landmark partnership with UHP, an institution that trains military veterans for high-demand skilled trades and technical careers, to build the workforce that will power America's digital future and burgeoning data center market.

Erich Sanchack, CEO of Salute

As the United States invests heavily in Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing and digital infrastructure, demand for skilled data center talent is accelerating at an unprecedented rate. Through this multi-year, multi-million-dollar partnership, Salute and UHP will create a first-of-its-kind pathway, with a target of recruiting 10,000 military veterans over the next few years into high-value careers to support the critical systems that drive economic growth, technological innovation, and national resilience.

Salute works with 80% of the world's data center operators and is the recognized leader in providing the full lifecycle of services. The company's military hiring initiatives are led by CEO Erich Sanchack, a former U.S. Marine, and have already trained more than 10,000 military veterans and individuals from non-traditional backgrounds for careers in the data center industry.

The initiative supports Salute's long-term vision for developing the next generation of data center professionals. The company has long invested in scalable talent development through Salute University, its dedicated training and certification platform. By connecting military veterans and individuals from non-traditional backgrounds with industry-specific education, technical training, and career opportunities, Salute is building a sustainable workforce pipeline that will help meet the industry's growing demand for skilled talent while creating meaningful pathways into high-value careers.

"Our talent development strategy has always been about creating net-new talent for the digital infrastructure industry," Sanchack continued. "For more than a decade, we've helped veterans and individuals from non-traditional backgrounds build meaningful careers supporting the backbone of the modern economy. Partnering with UHP takes that mission into a completely new era.

"For too many veterans leaving military service, there remains no clear pathway into the industries helping shape America's future. Together with UHP, we're creating opportunities for veterans, strengthening communities, creating highly skilled jobs, and building the workforce that will support America's digital future for decades to come."

UHP will design and operate a bespoke training program in Arkansas built from the ground up for the data center industry, adhering to Salute's technical specifications.

"Traditional recruiting pipelines aren't built to fill the demand for technically proficient talent," Matt Hesse, Army veteran and founder of UHP, added. "At UHP, we are focused on workforce development that delivers outcomes, with accountability on both sides of the partnership, and a shared goal of improving veterans' lives."





The facilities that power cloud services, AI, healthcare systems, financial networks, and national security operations require a highly-skilled workforce capable of operating complex, mission-critical environments.

Faced with an urgent talent shortage, this partnership will deliver servant leaders with the technical expertise, operational discipline, leadership under pressure, and proven ability to perform in environments where failure is not an option.

The program will focus primarily on Navy nuclear-trained personnel, while also supporting veterans from other branches of the U.S. military with mechanical, electrical, operations, and project management experience. The initiative will also recruit experienced civilian professionals from these disciplines to help meet growing demand.

Former Chief Technical Officer for the Navy, Captain David Britt, knows firsthand the value that military experience brings to the data center industry. "As a veteran myself, I know that transitioning from military service is about more than finding a job, it's about finding your next mission," he said. "This partnership helps our dedicated veterans translate those technical capabilities into careers that support innovation and strengthen the digital infrastructure that powers our economy, government, and communities."

Notes to Editors

About Salute

Founded in 2013, Salute is the global leader in end-to-end data center lifecycle services, trusted by 80% of the world's operators. With more than 2,480 employees, 12 global offices and a presence across 102+ markets, Salute has serviced and commissioned over 6,000 MW of data center capacity, delivering predictable quality at scale for hyperscale, cloud, colocation and edge facilities. The company is leading the AI data center evolution, offering the first and only comprehensive Direct-to-Chip (DTC) Liquid Cooling Operations Service for AI/HPC data centers. Salute maintains a commitment to develop the industry's next generation of talent to serve the mission-critical environments our world depends on today.

About UHP

UHP is a veteran-focused education and leadership development organization based on an 800-acre campus in Northwest Arkansas. Through immersive, high-impact programs, we develop service members and veterans into leaders—equipped with the skills, mindset, and purpose to thrive in their next chapter. We integrate skilled trades education, human performance, and leadership development to prepare individuals for meaningful, long-term careers. Learn more at UHP.com.

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SOURCE Salute