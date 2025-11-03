Salute acquires Northshore, bringing first-in-the-industry AI-driven capabilities and sustainability services to data center companies worldwide

This strategic acquisition enables Salute to deliver game-changing AI-driven data analysis and automation capabilities across its entire range of data center lifecycle services

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salute, a global leader in comprehensive data center services, today announces its acquisition of Northshore - a sustainability-driven, global engineering and consulting firm whose technology and proprietary platform, Seastack, is a significant breakthrough in the use of AI and automation to advance data center sustainability and optimize facility operations.

Through this strategic move, Salute will leverage Seastack's technology and Northshore's sustainability expertise to enhance each stage of Salute's data center lifecycle services.

Erich Sanchack, Chief Executive Officer, Salute Matt Renner, Founder and CEO, Northshore Salute acquires Northshore

With intelligent AI-driven data analysis and automation capabilities, the company addresses critical needs of data center operators worldwide, advancing sustainability, improving energy efficiency, and supporting regulatory compliance.

"By integrating Northshore's AI-driven platform into Salute's full data center lifecycle services, we are uniquely positioned to solve the industry's most pressing operational and sustainability challenges. As automation becomes essential and sustainability mandates intensify, from enterprise customers to government entities, Salute stands as the indispensable partner with the technology, methodology, and expertise to lead the future of data center operations," said Erich Sanchack, Chief Executive Officer at Salute.

Sanchack added: "What sets this acquisition apart is our shared belief that the future of data center growth depends on sustainable viability, a critical factor in scaling high-density environments. Northshore's team of sustainability consultants, engineers, data scientists, and construction experts, combined with their data-led platform, Seastack, enables Salute to deliver comprehensive sustainability solutions across every phase of the data center lifecycle."

Since 2018, Northshore has earned a global reputation for delivering data-driven sustainability solutions to data center operators, from hyperscalers to colocation and enterprise providers. With operations across APAC, Northshore expands Salute's global footprint, enhancing its ability to serve clients wherever they operate.

For the founder and CEO of Northshore, Matt Renner, retaining the integrity of Northshore's founding vision was crucial in the decision-making:

"We founded Northshore to address a gap in the market - the need for data-driven sustainability engineering. Our mission has always been to make a more sustainable internet, and our partnership with Salute will give us the opportunity to achieve this vision at a much more impactful, global scale."

Renner added, "We are not just scaling our expertise. We are arming our talented engineers, program managers, data scientists, and sustainability experts with Salute's platform and vast network of data center leaders to sustainably transform data center operations worldwide. Together, we will transform the operations of companies across the data center industry in ways that help our industry build the world's critical digital infrastructure in a far more sustainable way."

Building on Salute's recent acquisitions of Advanced Data Center Consulting Group, an AI readiness leader in the Americas, and Keysource, the leading data center advisory firm in EMEA, Northshore adds powerful sustainability and engineering capabilities that further strengthen Salute's global lifecycle offering.

About Salute

Founded in 2013, Salute is a leading provider of integrated lifecycle services for data centers, operating in over 102 markets with 12 global offices and a workforce of more than 2,200 employees. The company delivers comprehensive solutions for hyperscale, cloud, colocation, and edge facilities, with a strong focus on sustainability and talent development.

Website: www.salute.com

About Northshore

Northshore is a sustainability-driven, global engineering and consulting firm led by specialized expertise and a proprietary technology platform. We design, deliver, and lead data-driven sustainability engineering with our three-pillar model: Inform, Implement, Impact. Northshore's groundbreaking platform Seastack is the foundation for smarter decisions and measurable progress for data center companies around the world.

For more information, visit northshore.io and follow Northshore on LinkedIn.

