Sam Mead Builds Grassroots Wyoming Campaign While Hageman Campaign Fueled by National PACs and Out-of-State Donors

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Running a true grassroots campaign isn't easy. That's exactly why so few people do.

While career politicians rely on Washington fundraising networks, national Political Action Committees, and donors from California, Florida, Texas, and the political class, Sam Mead's campaign has been built the old-fashioned way: earning support from Wyoming people who believe our state deserves an independent voice in the United States Senate.

Sam Mead with his wife and two children, who are growing up on the same Wyoming ranch that has been home to the Mead family for six generations.

New campaign finance analysis highlights just how tilted the playing field has become.

Harriet Hageman's principal campaign committee raised more than $2.25 million, with only 57% of receipts coming from individual donors and over a quarter (27%) coming directly from PACs. Her campaign also has two affiliate organizations who have raised an additional $1.38 million for her, as well as the backing of four national political organizations who have raised $18.23 million to spend this campaign season. One of her affiliated committees received more than 90% of their funding from PACs, underscoring the support she enjoys from the national political establishment and special interest.

The individual donor map tells a similar story. Among identifiable individual contributions to Hageman's principal campaign committee, Florida contributed more than $125,000, Texas more than $140,000, and California more than $67,000, while Wyoming accounted for approximately $101,000, representing less than 5% of the money Hageman has raised. California also produced 144 identifiable donors, compared to just 56 from Wyoming.

The money doesn't stop there.

Hageman's campaign is backed by an extensive network of national political committees and PACs, including organizations based in Washington, D.C., and Virginia. Among the largest contributors are the Senate Conservatives Fund ($81,959.61), GOP Winning Women ($13,780.99), Club for Growth PAC ($9,318.10), Honeywell PAC ($5,000), Halliburton PAC ($5,000), KochPAC ($2,500), and dozens of other national organizations and outside interests.

Those organizations exist for one purpose: protecting the political establishment.

"It's no surprise the Washington machine is lining up behind the incumbent," said Sam Mead. "The system rewards candidates who already have the backing of party insiders, national PACs, and special interests. Let's be clear, the system is designed to preserve monied interests, not to elect candidates interested in improving the lives of Wyomingites."

Mead's campaign tells a different story.

His July quarterly filing shows nearly all of the campaign's contributions came from individual supporters, with no contributions from political party committees during the reporting period.

"Every dollar we raise represents someone who believes Wyoming deserves better," Mead said. "We're not asking permission from Washington to run this race. We're asking Wyoming."

Mead said the fundraising contrast reflects a broader choice facing Republican voters.

"Should Wyoming's next senator be chosen by the people who live here or by political committees in Washington and donors from California, Florida, and Texas? That's the question this election is really about."

The campaign emphasized that this race is about more than money. It is about whether ordinary Wyomingites can compete against a political system increasingly financed by national organizations and outside interests. It's also about protecting Wyoming Public Lands.

"When out-of-state money floods into Wyoming elections, it puts a thumb on the scale before a single vote is cast," Mead said. "Wyoming has always valued independence and protection of our public lands. Our elections should reflect that."

Website: http://www.meadforwyoming.com

SOURCE Mead for Wyoming