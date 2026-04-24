Sam Mead Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate in Wyoming Republican Primary

Fifth-generation rancher and business leader launches campaign to protect Wyoming lands and put Wyoming first in Washington

THERMOPOLIS, Wyo., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Mead, a fifth-generation Wyoming rancher and business leader, is announcing his candidacy for the United States Senate in Wyoming's 2026 Republican primary.

Mead will formally launch his campaign at 5 p.m. Friday at the Hot Springs County Armory Building in Thermopolis, near Kirby, Wyoming, where he served as mayor and helped build and operate the Wyoming Whiskey distillery.

Sam Mead, a fifth-generation Wyoming rancher and candidate for U.S. Senate, photographed on his family’s ranch in Wyoming, where his family has ranched since the late 1800s.

Mead enters the race for the seat being vacated by Senator Cynthia Lummis. His campaign will focus on restoring accountability in Washington and ensuring Wyoming-first values are represented at the federal level.

"I'm running to represent Wyoming, not Washington," said Mead. "That means making decisions based on what's right for the people here. Wyoming needs someone focused on our public lands, our energy, and our economy - from protecting what we have, to building what comes next. That's what I'm here to represent."

Raised in a Wyoming ranching family, Mead carries forward five generations of Wyoming roots and is raising the next. His background spans ranching, entrepreneurship, and advanced technology, from working as an engineer at Blue Origin to helping found and grow Wyoming Whiskey. His career reflects a commitment to building, solving problems, and delivering results across industries critical to Wyoming's future.

Mead said his decision to run was driven by growing concerns about federal policies impacting Wyoming, particularly public lands and fiscal responsibility.

"Our public lands are not for sale," Mead said. "They belong to the people, and once they're gone, they're gone. We need leadership that protects what makes this state special."

Mead also pointed to what he described as a growing disconnect between campaign promises and governing decisions in Washington.

"Wyoming voters deserve honesty," Mead said. "If you campaign on cutting spending, you should actually cut spending, not vote to increase it while putting critical Wyoming programs at risk."

Mead is running against Harriet Hageman in the Republican primary.

A husband and father of two, Mead lives in Wyoming with his wife, Brianna, where they are raising their children with the same values that have shaped generations of Wyoming families.

"This campaign is about the future; for our land, for our kids, and whether or not the people of Wyoming will have representation in Washington that mean what they say," Mead said. "Wyoming deserves a senator who will stand up, speak plainly, and get things fixed."

ABOUT SAM MEAD

Sam Mead is a fifth-generation Wyoming rancher, business leader, and former mayor of Kirby, Wyoming. His family has ranched in Wyoming since the late 1800s, and public service has been a consistent part of that history, with prior generations serving the state in roles including governor and U.S. Senator. Mead has worked across ranching, manufacturing, and advanced technology, including helping build Wyoming Whiskey and working as an engineer at Blue Origin. He lives in Wyoming with his wife and two children.

SOURCE Mead for Wyoming