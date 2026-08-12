SAMARITAN'S PURSE AIRLIFTS CRITICAL RELIEF SUPPLIES TO COLOMBIA FOR EARTHQUAKE SURVIVORS

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Samaritan's Purse

Aug 12, 2026, 16:44 ET

BOONE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow morning Samaritan's Purse will be airlifting critical relief supplies to western Colombia after that area was devastated by a deadly 7.4 magnitude earthquake Monday. At least 200 people are dead and more than 2,500 are injured. As search and rescue efforts continue, these numbers are expected to rise significantly.

The powerful earthquake destroyed more than 1,600 homes and even more have been damaged, leaving residents urgently in need of basic necessities, including safe shelter.

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Samaritan's Purse prepares to send critical relief supplies to earthquake survivors in Colombia.
Samaritan's Purse prepares to send critical relief supplies to earthquake survivors in Colombia.

The international Christian relief organization's 767 cargo plane will airlift more than 48 tons of essential relief supplies, including hygiene kits, solar lights, and shelter materials. Samaritan's Purse teams on the ground will work in partnership with local churches to distribute these supplies as quickly as possible to impacted communities.

"Although we don't know the full extent of the destruction in Colombia yet, so many families are in need of immediate assistance," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "We are airlifting these supplies to get immediate help to people in Jesus' Name. We want them to know that God loves them. Please pray for hurting people in Colombia as they mourn the loss of their loved ones and homes."

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

  • Attend the 767 airlift on Thursday, August 13th in Greensboro, North Carolina
    • Media interviews available at 5am EST
    • 767 takeoff at 6am EST
  • Interview Edward Graham, Chief Operating Officer of Samaritan's Purse 
  • Interview Ken Isaacs, Vice President of Programs and Government Relations at Samaritan's Purse
  • Interview Dave Holzhauer, Director of International Response at Samaritan's Purse
  • Broadcast-quality b-roll and high-res photos available upon request

MEDIA REQUEST FORM

ABOUT SAMARITAN'S PURSE

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse is an international Christian relief organization that responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in the aftermath of disasters and crisis situations— both in the U.S. and around the world. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disaster, disease, poverty, famine, and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse

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