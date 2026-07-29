SAMSONITE PARTNERS WITH OLIVIA CULPO ONCE MORE IN LATEST "IT'S NOT JUST A BAG, IT'S A SAMSONITE" CAMPAIGN

Moving beyond travel, the campaign redefines Samsonite as an essential part of everyday life

MANSFIELD, Mass., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsonite, the iconic and trusted leader in travel gear for over a century, continues its partnership with Olivia Culpo with the latest chapter of its brand platform, "It's Not Just a Bag, It's a Samsonite." Following the high-fashion, decadent debut of Samsonite's Chocolate Mauve collection, this campaign shifts focus to the brand's lifestyle bag offerings — repositioning travel bags and backpacks as versatile, everyday essentials designed for life in motion.

Credit: Samsonite

At the center of the campaign is Samsonite's Better Than Basic™ collection, reimagined not just as travel gear, but as a line of versatile, reliable essentials that seamlessly integrate into daily routines. This latest campaign pulse introduces two new additions to the best-selling collection — a versatile crossbody bag and sleek travel backpack — both designed to move effortlessly through every part of the day. From early mornings to late nights, workdays to weekends, the collection reflects the growing demand for products that are adaptable, practical, and seamlessly woven into real life.

Shot within intimate, lived-in environments, Olivia Culpo moves through the natural rhythm of her day, grounded in real moments that feel familiar and authentic. Across a series of vignettes, we see her heading out for the day with tote in hand, pulling out her laptop to take a work call from home, and preparing for a getaway with her weekender seamlessly stacked atop her luggage — highlighting how Samsonite's lifestyle bags move effortlessly alongside every part of her routine. Each scene reflects how Samsonite products are consistently in use, adapting seamlessly to her needs and becoming part of the flow of everyday life.

Rooted in a lifestyle-first approach, the campaign shifts Culpo's role from style muse to lived-in proof point, showing not just how she travels, but how she moves through life. Whether she's balancing responsibilities, preparing for time on the road, or navigating everyday transitions, Samsonite remains a constant, reliable, effortless, and always within reach.

"Life doesn't really separate into categories anymore—travel, work, home—it's all connected," said Olivia Culpo. "What I love about Samsonite is that the pieces feel just as right for my everyday routine as they do for a trip. They're effortless, versatile, and designed to keep up with everything I have going on."

As travelers and customers seek products that support a more integrated lifestyle, Samsonite continues to evolve beyond its travel heritage. The brand's intentional focus on expanding its lifestyle bag category reflects a growing consumer demand for products that prioritize durability, versatility, and longevity — redefining these styles as essential companions for everyday life, not just travel.

"Olivia Culpo brings an authentic and modern point of view that reflects how people are living today—balancing multiple roles and constantly on the move," said Nicole Adriance, Head of Brand at Samsonite. "This campaign shows how Samsonite fits naturally into those everyday moments, delivering products that are not just for travel, but for everything in between."

The Better Than Basic™ collection is available for purchase on samsonite.com and at select retailers nationwide. The campaign will roll out across North America through digital, social, retail, CTV, and OOH channels.

Link to hi-res images HERE

Link to video HERE

Developed by StudioHS and directed in partnership with Gut Feeling Production, the campaign introduces fresh visual language for the brand – where travel is not just functional, but sensory, stylish and reflective of individual taste.

Creative Team:

Veronica Rodriguez-Greene | Client Brand Officer & Head of Production, H&S Communications

Gut Feeling | Creative & Production Agency

Dennis Leupold | Photographer

Kazu Okuda | Cinematographer

Cole Cook | Executive Producer, Timeless Eye

Ryan Joseph | Senior Producer

Amber Viera | Production Manager, Gut Feeling

Kazu Okuda | Cinematographer

Courtney Walter | Managing Director

Mauricio Saldana | Production Assistant

Tina Atrin | Production Assistant

Albina Kim | Production Designer

Krystall Schott | Prop Master

Matt Banister | Leadperson

Jesus Alvarado | Set Dresser

Alejandro De La Rosa | Art Assistant

Jennifer Mazur | Lead Wardrobe Stylist

Melissa Hurkman | Key Make-up Artist

Amanda Lee | Hair Stylist Artist

Naoko Saita | Manicurist

Andres Etzweiler | Editor

Maxwell Klaiber | BTS

Andrew Etzweiler | Video Editor

Ashton Thomas | Colorist

Jordan Moran | Assistant Editor

Shubham Singh | Retoucher, YelloJelly Studios

Thomas Blanco | Photo Assistant

Ben Chant | Photo Assistant

Samuel Andrew Garcia | Digital Tech, Rosewood Digital

For media inquiries

[email protected]

About Samsonite

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the world leader in superior travel bags, luggage, backpacks and accessories. Samsonite builds trusted and innovative products that elevate the way we travel. Inspired by the past and built for the present, Samsonite's purpose is to pack confidence into every single journey and believes those who experience the world will move it forward. www.shop.samsonite.com

IG: @samsoniteusa | YT: @samsonite | TT: @samsoniteusa.

SOURCE Samsonite