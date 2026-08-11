San Jose City Workers Will Move Forward With Strike Authorization Vote

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Tuesday, August 11, members of IFPTE Local 21 and MEF-AFSCME Local 101 will conduct an in-person strike authorization vote across the City of San Jose, which would allow the leadership of both unions to call for a strike of up to three days if necessary. Voting will take place until Friday, August 14, followed by a vote count by the bargaining teams, and an announcement of the strike vote results planned for Monday, August 17.

Who: City of San Jose employees represented by IFPTE Local 21 and MEF-AFSCME Local 101

What: San Jose City Unions Strike Authorization Vote

When/Where: Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at San Jose City Hall Plaza in front of the Rotunda (200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113) from 11:30am to 1:30pm.

Voting takes place all across the City at multiple locations each day. Media spokespeople will be specifically available for interviews at City Hall on Tuesday.

Visuals: Workers in blue, green, and teal union shirts, "Ready to Strike for Our Services" signs, "I Voted YES to Strike for Public Services" stickers, ballot boxes, and more.

BACKGROUND: In June, after receiving the City's Last, Best, and Final Offer (LBFO) and working to reach a deal before contract expiration and City Council's summer recess, San Jose workers called for mediation in order to reach a fair agreement.

Now, in August, members of both unions have been without a contract for over a month. Instead of investing in our community, city officials have elected to spend taxpayer money on corporate giveaways through massive contracts with ineffective AI companies and an outrageous $325 million subsidy towards hockey arena renovations. The City could develop a strategy that ensures corporations pay their fair share from benefitting directly from city services. Instead, San Jose insists on cutting taxes for some of the largest corporations that occupy the city, while residents and working families pay more. Workers are preparing to go on strike if necessary.

SOURCE IFPTE Local 21