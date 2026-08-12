Sandbox VR Continues to Expand with its First North Carolina Venue in Winston-Salem, Opening August 14

Sandbox VR brings the 'best virtual reality experience on the planet' to Downtown Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox VR, the world's premier venue for virtual reality experiences, is set to open its first North Carolina location on August 14, 2026. Sandbox VR is working with Madison Bennett Corporation to bring the highly immersive experience to Downtown Winston-Salem. Guests can take advantage of a special limited-time presale offer of 30% off through August 13 at https://sandboxvr.com/winstonsalem. With nearly 150,000 players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program.

Sandbox VR Opens August 14 in Winston-Salem, NC: Celebrate with 30% Off When You Book by August 13 Post this Sandbox VR Hype Video Speed Speed

Sandbox VR's 6,000 square foot venue in the former CVS building will feature a bar, a private party room, and four VR rooms where groups of up to six guests suit up with headsets, haptic vests, and motion sensors for full-body immersion. This technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another, creating the feeling of living inside the action together. The premium experience extends from arrival to exit, with personalized highlight videos allowing guests to relive and share their adventures.

"We're incredibly excited to bring Sandbox VR to downtown Winston-Salem," said Arthur Hengler, Sandbox VR Winston-Salem Franchise Owner. "There's so much happening downtown, and we think Sandbox VR is a great addition to the restaurants, nightlife and entertainment that already make it such a fun place to spend time. We can't wait to welcome local families, students, professionals and visitors to come experience it for themselves."

Sandbox VR operates both corporate-owned locations and a robust franchise program, and recently hit $300M in lifetime sales while scaling to more than 90 global locations across five continents and 12 countries since launching in 2016. The company is redefining group entertainment with immersive experiences that transform any outing into lasting memories. Built by a team of veteran developers from EA, Sony, and Ubisoft, Sandbox VR delivers full-body immersion through exclusive content and original experiences, including the recently launched Stranger Things: Catalyst, in collaboration with Netflix, and the new Age of Dinosaurs experience in partnership with the Natural History Museum of London and leading dinosaur experts.

Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience with over 250,000 five-star reviews from guests worldwide. With over 6 million lifetime tickets sold across five continents, the company has established itself as the global leader in location-based virtual reality. Sandbox VR is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft, and Stanford University, along with individuals such as Kevin Durant, Justin Timberlake, and Katy Perry.

To learn more about Sandbox VR, visit https://sandboxvr.com/winstonsalem.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for location-based virtual reality experiences. Operating across 90+ venues around the globe through a robust franchise and corporate-owned model, Sandbox VR attracts nearly 150,000 guests each month. Sandbox VR provides guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures through exhilarating, group-play immersive experiences. Using a proprietary full-body VR platform, the company develops original and licensed content, including exclusive experiences like Stranger Things: Catalyst and Squid Game Virtuals in collaboration with Netflix, and the Sandbox VR original Deadwood series. With over 6 million tickets sold worldwide, Sandbox VR has become the leader in immersive entertainment, combining premium technology with emotionally engaging storytelling. Recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and a two-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company has raised over $138 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft, with individual backers including Justin Timberlake, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith.

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SOURCE Sandbox VR