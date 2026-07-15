Sandbox VR Expands in Georgia with New Alpharetta City Center Location Opening July 17

The viral VR experience redefining group entertainment arrives in Alpharetta this summer

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox VR, the global leader in immersive virtual reality entertainment, is bringing its next-generation experience to Alpharetta City Center with a new location opening July 17th, 2026. To celebrate the grand opening, guests who book before July 17 receive 25% off through a limited-time presale offer at sandboxvr.com/alpharetta.

Sandbox VR Opens July 17 in Alpharetta, GA: Celebrate with 25% Off When You Book by July 16 Post this Sandbox VR Hype Video Speed Speed

The Alpharetta community is invited to celebrate during the official Grand Opening on July 18. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music from DJ Smash Kash, appearances by "Sara," a life-sized remote-controlled animatronic Triceratops, giveaways, and the opportunity to experience the world's premier virtual reality attraction. Guests are encouraged to reserve their experiences in advance, as opening weekend is filling up fast.

Developed in partnership with AplosVR Corp, the new Alpharetta venue marks Sandbox VR's continued expansion across Georgia, joining its successful metro Atlanta locations at The Battery and The Interlock. The opening brings one of the fastest-growing entertainment concepts in the world directly into the heart of Alpharetta.

Known for delivering "the best VR experience on the planet," Sandbox VR combines Hollywood-level immersion, full-body motion capture, and social gameplay into one unforgettable attraction. Players do not sit and watch the action. They step inside it.

Unlike traditional screen-based group gaming attractions, Sandbox VR delivers full-body immersion powered by advanced motion capture technology, custom VR headsets, and haptic feedback systems that allow guests to physically step inside cinematic virtual worlds together. The experience combines Hollywood-style storytelling with social gameplay through exclusive titles developed in collaboration with major entertainment brands including Netflix, creating adventures that feel closer to living inside an action movie than playing a traditional game. Every experience ends with personalized cinematic highlight videos designed for instant social sharing across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat.

The nearly 4,500-square-foot Alpharetta City Center venue features four private VR rooms where groups of up to six players suit up with advanced motion sensors, haptic vests, and custom VR headsets. Friends, families, coworkers, and parties experience virtual worlds together while seeing and physically interacting with one another in real time.

Sandbox VR Alpharetta is designed for more than casual outings. The venue is positioned as a premium destination for corporate team building events, company outings, private parties, birthday celebrations, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and social gatherings seeking a high-energy shared experience unmatched in the North Atlanta market.

The location also features a dedicated private event and corporate meeting space, allowing companies and groups to combine immersive entertainment with meetings, networking events, celebrations, and team experiences in one venue.

"Alpharetta continues to grow as one of the premier lifestyle and business destinations in Georgia, making it an ideal home for Sandbox VR," said Jay at Sandbox VR Alpharetta. "From corporate team-building events to private celebrations, we wanted to create a venue where people could experience something truly immersive together."

Sandbox VR continues to see explosive global growth, surpassing $300 million in lifetime sales while expanding to more than 85 locations across five continents and 12 countries. The company welcomes nearly 150,000 players every month and has sold more than 5 million tickets worldwide.

Built by a team of industry veterans from EA, Sony, and Ubisoft, Sandbox VR develops exclusive immersive experiences unavailable anywhere else. Current titles include Stranger Things: Catalyst in partnership with Netflix, Squid Game Virtuals, Deadwood Mansion, and the newly launched Age of Dinosaurs experience created alongside the Natural History Museum of London and leading dinosaur experts.

With more than 200,000 five-star reviews globally, Sandbox VR has become the category leader in location-based virtual reality entertainment. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list.

For tickets, experiences, private events, and presale offers, visit Sandbox VR Alpharetta.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's leading destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences. Operating more than 85 locations globally through a combination of corporate and franchise venues, Sandbox VR delivers fully immersive social adventures powered by proprietary full-body motion capture technology. Guests step into cinematic worlds where they physically move, interact, and play together in experiences inspired by blockbuster gaming and film franchises. Headquartered in San Francisco, Sandbox VR has raised over $138 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft Ventures, and Stanford University with individual backers including Justin Timberlake, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith.

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SOURCE Sandbox VR