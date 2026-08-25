Sandiola Marks Four Years of Helping Community Hospitals Capture the Reimbursement They've Earned

Anniversary coincides with the launch of Sandpiper™, the company's purpose-built CDI AI engine

ENCINITAS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandiola, LLC, a Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI) partner built exclusively for community hospitals, today marks its fourth anniversary. Since its founding, the company has grown from a single mission, ensuring no patient acuity or earned dollar slips through the cracks, into a full-service CDI partner trusted by hospitals nationwide.

The results have compounded year over year. Clients recapture an average of $1.1M annually per 3,000 inpatient discharges, with revenue impact realized within 30 days of signing rather than months. Every DRG recommendation carries a 100% money back guarantee against denials and downgrades.

"Four years ago, our goal was simple: give community hospitals the CDI technology and staffing options that larger systems use to ensure full reimbursement," said Vinnie Whibbs, CEO of Sandiola. "I'm proud of the partnerships we've built with our client CFOs, Revenue Cycle Directors, and HIM Directors, helping them protect their financial health and their mission. The stronger margins, cleaner data, and better decisions they've achieved are what this milestone is about. This anniversary belongs to them."

The milestone coincides with the July 2026 launch of Sandpiper™, Sandiola's purpose-built CDI AI engine, powered by Anthropic's most advanced models and a proprietary machine learning algorithm. Sandpiper reviews 100% of inpatient encounters in under a second and surfaces high-yield cases for review, whether by the hospital's CDI team or Sandiola's (dual-certified in CDI and Coding). The hybrid approach ensures hospital teams receive only the most accurate, high-impact recommendations.

"Having a second set of expert eyes reviewing our cases to make sure we are receiving full reimbursement has been very reassuring," said a VP of Revenue Cycle at a Rocky Mountain region hospital.

Sandiola will be attending AHIMA26 in San Antonio, October 4–6, at Booth #454, where attendees can learn more about Sandiola CDI technology and talent solution for community hospitals and health systems.

About Sandiola

Founded in 2022, Sandiola, LLC is a specialized AI technology and expert talent partner focused exclusively on Clinical Documentation Integrity and DRG optimization for community hospitals and health systems. Learn more at sandiola.com.

SOURCE SANDIOLA