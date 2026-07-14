Sandiola Introduces Sandpiper™, a Purpose-Built Clinical Documentation Integrity AI for Community Hospitals and Health Systems

The optimal combination of technology and expert talent to ensure no patient acuity, earned reimbursement, or quality credit slips through the cracks.

ENCINITAS, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the Inpatient Prospective Payment System, documentation is the payment. Every under-documented CC/MCC lowers the DRG relative weight, suppresses case mix index (CMI), and understates the true severity of illness behind a hospital's publicly reported quality scores.

Sandiola, LLC, a CDI technology and services company serving community hospitals, today released Sandpiper, its purpose-built CDI AI prioritization engine that reviews 100% of inpatient encounters to ensure patient acuity is accurately captured and the hospital is paid in full for the care it delivers. Paired with Sandiola's dual-certified CDI and Coding clinicians, Sandiola delivers Total Clinical Documentation Integrity for its hospital customers.

In 2025, Sandiola clients recovered an average of $540,000 per 3,000 inpatient discharges annually, roughly $180 in net new reimbursement per inpatient discharge, with no added headcount. Because the same documentation that determines payment also determines risk adjusted outcomes, the benefit lands twice: optimized reimbursement for the CFO and improved quality outcomes for the CNO

"Sandiola's AI engine and expert CDI team ensure accurate acuity capture and add significant value to our organization."

- CFO | West Coast Hospital

Sandiola's Sandpiper is trained on years of actual CDI cases and powered by Anthropic's most advanced models and a proprietary machine-learning algorithm. Sandpiper reviews every chart in under a second and delivers 100% case coverage 24/7/365. True to its "human at the helm" design, every Sandiola DRG recommendation is verified by the hospital's own CDI team and/or Sandiola's clinicians, each dual-certified in CDI and Coding so nothing reaches the medical staff that isn't clinically valid, compliant, and audit-defensible.

All Sandiola recommendations are backed by a 100% money-back guarantee against denials and downgrades. Pricing is fully contingent, no cost unless additional reimbursement is secured. For hospitals with resource-constrained CDI and Coding teams, Sandiola delivers round-the-clock CDI and Coding review capacity without adding headcount.

About Sandiola

Sandiola, LLC is a specialized AI technology and expert talent partner focused exclusively on Clinical Documentation Integrity for community hospitals and health systems. Sandiola is the partner of choice for hospital seeking enhanced financial health, improved quality scores, and exceptional service.

sandiola.com | linkedin.com/company/sandiola

SOURCE SANDIOLA