Sands China Celebrates Sixth Consecutive Year in Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices

World's only integrated resort operator named to both World and Asia Pacific indices

"People, Community, and Planet" ESG pillars receives international acclaim

MACAO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its outstanding performance in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, Sands China Ltd. has been named in the latest Dow Jones Best-in-Class (DJBIC) Indices, including the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index for the fifth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Asia Pacific Index for the sixth consecutive year, making it the world's only integrated resort operator to be concurrently listed in both indices – a strong validation of its exceptional performance and effectiveness in the company's three core ESG pillars of "People, Community, and Planet."

In recognition of its outstanding performance in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, Sands China Ltd. has been named in the latest Dow Jones Best-in-Class (DJBIC) Indices, including the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index for the fifth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Asia Pacific Index for the sixth consecutive year, making it the world’s only integrated resort operator to be concurrently listed in both indices.

In this year's assessment, 16 integrated resort operators globally were invited to participate. Ultimately, only Sands China and its parent company, Las Vegas Sands Corp., were selected for the World Index. Sands China is also one of only two integrated resort operators to secure a spot on the Asia Pacific Index. Meanwhile, Las Vegas Sands Corp. has been named to the World and North America indices for the seventh consecutive year, further demonstrating that the Group's integrated ESG management approach continues to receive high international praise.

Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd., said: "We are deeply honoured to once again be listed on both the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World and Asia Pacific indices, and to remain the world's only integrated resort operator to achieve dual listing on these prestigious benchmarks. This accolade is an encouraging, high-level international endorsement of our outstanding ESG performance. Sands China has always viewed sustainable development as a fundamental cornerstone of our business and remains committed to fulfilling our corporate social responsibility. For over two decades, we have embedded ESG principles into our daily operations – driving local talent development, fostering community inclusion, and supporting SMEs, generating broader and lasting social benefits for Macao. Moving forward, we will continue to uphold our sustainability philosophy and practices, working closely with the Macao SAR government and all sectors of society to co-create a greener, better, and more diversified future for Macao."

Sands China has consistently implemented a range of sustainability initiatives under its "People, Community, and Planet" pillars. Under the People pillar, the company's Sands China Academy had provided 1.8 million cumulative training hours to local employees in 2025. Beginning with Sands® Macao's opening in 2004, the total training provided to team members had exceeded 22.6 million hours as of the end of 2025.

Under the Community pillar, the company established the Sands Cares Ambassador Programme in 2009, making it the first integrated resort operator in Macao to launch a volunteer team. As of the end of 2025, the programme had contributed over 362,000 community service hours since its launch. Concurrently, Sands China actively supports the Macao SAR government's policy direction of promoting community economy and district revitalisation, consistently deploying corporate resources to inject vitality into the sustainable development of historical areas. Guided by the principle of "integrating the old with the new, bridging the past into the future," Sands China extended the Community Revitalization Programme for Rua das Estalagens to further encourage and support Macao SMEs to launch and optimise their businesses on the street, working together to revitalise the economic vitality of the neighbourhood.

Under the Planet pillar, Sands China continues to advance its carbon reduction and environmental protection measures. Compared to a 2018 baseline year, the company has successfully reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 61 percent. This series of highly efficient green initiatives also earned Sands China its recent renewal of the ISO 14001 Environmental Management System certification. The company further optimises resource utilisation and enhances operational efficiency through concrete actions that include recycling 100 percent of playing cards, having switched all complimentary bottled water to eco-friendly materials, and the continued expansion of green procurement strategies – such as increasing the proportion of cage-free eggs procured.

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices represent the world's first and most credible benchmarks for corporate sustainability. Conducted annually by S&P Global, the indices comprise an in-depth review of more than 12,000 companies worldwide, rigorously and comprehensively assessing ESG performance across industries. The results are a core indicator for global sustainability investors and an internationally recognised mark of excellence in long-term business success and governance standards.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian® Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, The Londoner Theatre and Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Sands China Ltd.

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: [email protected]

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.