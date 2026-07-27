Sanmina Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended June 27, 2026 and outlook for its fourth fiscal quarter ending October 3, 2026.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $3.46 billion

GAAP operating margin: 6.4%

GAAP diluted EPS: $2.12

Non-GAAP (1) operating margin: 8.0%

operating margin: 8.0% Non-GAAP(1) diluted EPS: $3.31

Additional Highlights

Cash flow from operations: $124 million

Free cash flow (2) : $24 million

: $24 million Ending cash and cash equivalents: $1.84 billion

(1) See Schedule 1 below for information regarding the items excluded from and our use of non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release. (2) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activity adjusted for net purchases of property and equipment. See Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement included in the financial statements furnished with this release.

"We delivered another great quarter. Revenue was at the high end of our outlook, while non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP diluted EPS exceeded our outlook," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and CEO of Sanmina Corporation.

"During the quarter, we secured more customer orders in both core Sanmina and ZT Systems, expanded our capabilities, increased capacity and made progress in achieving additional synergies through vertical integration. We have established a strong foundation and continue to make strategic investments to support future growth. As momentum builds across our business, we see strong demand for fiscal 2027, with growth ramping throughout the year and into fiscal 2028."



Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Outlook Revenue: $3.3 billion - $3.6 billion Non-GAAP operating margin(3): 7.5% - 8.0% Non-GAAP diluted EPS(3): $3.05 - $3.35



Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Prior

Updated Revenue: $13.7 billion - $14.3 billion

$14.0 billion - $14.3 billion Non-GAAP operating margin(3): 6.3% - 6.6%

6.85% - 7.25% Non-GAAP diluted EPS(3): $10.75 - $11.35

$11.90 - $12.20





(3) This is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure that cannot be reconciled to its equivalent GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements above relating to anticipated demand during fiscal 2027 and into fiscal 2028, and our financial outlook for the fourth quarter fiscal 2026 and fiscal year 2026, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risk that the integration of and expected benefits from the ZT Systems acquisition may not be realized or may take longer to realize than anticipated; adverse changes in the key markets we target, in particular the cloud and AI infrastructure sectors; the impact of recent or future changes in tariffs and trade policy, which may adversely affect our costs, supply chain, and customer demand; our reliance on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations and expansion into new geographic markets; geopolitical uncertainty, including relating to the conflict in the Middle East, and the other risk factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Company Conference Call Information

Sanmina will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the third quarter and outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 on Monday, July 27, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). The access numbers are: domestic 800-836-8184 and international 646-357-8785. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet. You can log on to the live webcast at Q3'26 Earnings. Additional information in the form of a slide presentation is available on Sanmina's website at www.sanmina.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 48-hours. The access numbers are: domestic 888-660-6345 and international 646-517-4150, access code is 70899#.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial and energy, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive and transportation, communications networks, and cloud and AI infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Contact

Paige Melching

SVP, Investor Communications

408-964-3610

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Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (GAAP) (Unaudited)









June 27,

2026

September 27,

2025 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,844,942

$ 926,267 Accounts receivable, net 1,986,682

1,400,129 Contract assets 522,364

425,944 Inventories 3,152,247

1,988,462 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 322,179

124,656 Total current assets 7,828,414

4,865,458 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,051,414

682,354 Deferred income tax assets 320,224

171,218 Goodwill 121,889

30,386 Other assets 417,793

108,757 Total assets $ 9,739,734

$ 5,858,173 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,452,745

$ 1,578,895 Accrued liabilities 366,525

179,605 Deferred revenue and customer advances 1,149,752

878,474 Accrued payroll and related benefits 212,858

167,541 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 215,000

17,500 Total current liabilities 4,396,880

2,822,015 Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,957,310

282,974 Other liabilities 625,919

214,021 Total long-term liabilities 2,583,229

496,995







Stockholders' equity 2,759,625

2,539,163 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,739,734

$ 5,858,173

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (GAAP) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 27,

2026

June 28,

2025

June 27,

2026

June 28,

2025















Net sales $ 3,464,016

$ 2,041,562

$ 10,666,980

$ 6,031,990 Cost of sales 3,100,711

1,860,512

9,707,522

5,506,790 Gross profit 363,305

181,050

959,458

525,200















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative 109,331

69,542

337,766

216,700 Research and development 8,267

8,078

24,916

22,418 Acquisition, integration and others 21,075

7,080

137,022

7,080 Amortization of intangibles 1,831

—

4,883

— Restructuring 1,576

473

3,040

2,899 Total operating expenses 142,080

85,173

507,627

249,097















Operating income 221,225

95,877

451,831

276,103















Interest income 9,800

4,200

26,291

11,319 Interest expense (32,464)

(4,981)

(89,324)

(14,961) Other income (expense), net (6,809)

(3,686)

(4,326)

(6,370) Interest and other, net (29,473)

(4,467)

(67,359)

(10,012)















Income before income taxes 191,752

91,410

384,472

266,091 Provision for income taxes 66,444

18,522

109,594

51,804 Net income before noncontrolling interest 125,308

72,888

274,878

214,287 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 8,179

4,272

14,817

16,460 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 117,129

$ 68,616

$ 260,061

$ 197,827















Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:













Basic $ 2.17

$ 1.28

$ 4.81

$ 3.66 Diluted $ 2.12

$ 1.26

$ 4.71

$ 3.58















Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:













Basic 53,861

53,614

54,118

54,074 Diluted 55,133

54,493

55,254

55,285

Sanmina Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





June 27,

2026

March 28,

2026

June 28,

2025















GAAP Operating income

$ 221,225

$ 157,008

$ 95,877

GAAP Operating margin

6.4 %

3.9 %

4.7 % Adjustments:













Stock compensation expense (1)

24,817

24,066

16,081

Amortization of intangible assets (2)

2,431

2,332

—

Acquisition, integration and others (3)

21,075

72,584

7,080

Legal (4)

4,650

—

—

Restructuring and other

1,576

794

(3,335) Non-GAAP Operating income

$ 275,774

$ 256,784

$ 115,703

Non-GAAP Operating margin

8.0 %

6.0 %

5.7 %















GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 117,129

$ 93,646

$ 68,616 Adjustments:













Operating income adjustments (see above)

54,549

99,776

19,826

Adjustments for taxes (5)

11,025

(19,497)

(4,849) Non-GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 182,703

$ 173,925

$ 83,593















GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:













Basic

$ 2.17

$ 1.72

$ 1.28

Diluted

$ 2.12

$ 1.70

$ 1.26 Non-GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:













Basic

$ 3.39

$ 3.20

$ 1.56

Diluted

$ 3.31

$ 3.16

$ 1.53 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:













Basic

53,861

54,331

53,614

Diluted

55,133

55,108

54,493















(1) Stock compensation expense













Cost of sales

$ 6,542

$ 5,535

$ 4,956

Selling, general and administrative

17,922

18,127

10,811

Research and development

353

404

314

Total

$ 24,817

$ 24,066

$ 16,081















(2) Relates to amortization of intangible assets acquired from the ZT acquisition.















(3) Q3'26 and Q2'26 results include a $13M and $59M fair value adjustment to contingent consideration, respectively, alongside certain

employee compensation and professional services related to the ZT acquisition.















(4) Represents expense recorded in connection with the settlement in principle of a legal matter.















(5) Adjustments for taxes include the tax effects of the various adjustments we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments

related to deferred tax and discrete tax items.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow (in thousands) (GAAP) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



June 27,

2026

June 28,

2025

June 27,

2026

June 28,

2025

















Net income before noncontrolling interest

$ 125,308

$ 72,888

$ 274,878

$ 214,287 Depreciation and intangibles amortization

48,201

29,760

134,817

89,813 Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment

—

—

49,000

— Deferred income taxes

8,579

2,456

54,976

6,990 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

13,000

—

72,000

— Other, net

26,606

11,380

72,638

41,921 Net change in net working capital

(97,203)

84,298

43,668

68,567 Cash provided by operating activities

124,491

200,782

701,977

421,578

















Purchases of investments

—

(60)

—

(14,700) Proceeds from sales of investments

—

—

8,710

49,309 Net purchases of property, plant and equipment

(100,806)

(32,604)

(244,196)

(80,172) Cash paid for business acquisition, net of cash acquired and working

capital settlement received

242,781

—

(1,114,152)

— Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

141,975

(32,664)

(1,349,638)

(45,563)

















Proceeds from long-term debt

—

—

2,200,000

— Repayment of borrowings

—

(4,375)

(301,875)

(13,125) Repurchases of common stock

—

(13,491)

(239,244)

(113,944) Payments for tax withholding on stock-based compensation

(3,527)

(892)

(59,602)

(38,547) Debt issuance costs

(638)

—

(29,341)

— Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(4,165)

(18,758)

1,569,938

(165,616)

















Effect of exchange rate changes

(866)

1,640

(1,278)

1,461

















Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents

$ 261,435

$ 151,000

$ 920,999

$ 211,860

















Free cash flow:















Cash provided by operating activities

$ 124,491

$ 200,782

$ 701,977

$ 421,578 Net purchases of property, plant and equipment

(100,806)

(32,604)

(244,196)

(80,172)



$ 23,685

$ 168,178

$ 457,781

$ 341,406

Schedule 1

The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income and earnings per share. Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition, Integration and Other Expenses, which consist of employee severance, lease termination costs, exit costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related employee costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities, and those associated with the acquisition, integration and other expenses of acquired businesses including fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration liability, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) generally do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges for Goodwill and Other Assets, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, and gains and losses on sales of assets, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation