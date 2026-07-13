SANMINA CORPORATION INVITES YOU TO JOIN ITS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2026 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

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Sanmina Corporation

Jul 13, 2026, 17:50 ET

SAN JOSE, CA, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its third quarter fiscal 2026 earnings conference call on Monday, July 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET. 

The live webcast presentation and supporting materials will be available on the Sanmina website at www.sanmina.com in the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available at the same location upon the conclusion of the event.

About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial and energy, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive and transportation, communications networks, and cloud and AI infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Contact:       
Paige Melching
SVP, Investor Communications
408.964.3610

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SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

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