Sanpellegrino Transports You to the Italian Coast with CIAO! Limoncello Club

The iconic Italian brand brings the Amalfi Coast to Manhattan for an exclusive seaside popup experience to celebrate the latest addition to the Sanpellegrino® CIAO! Flavored Sparkling Water line up.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Craving a sun-drenched Italian escape this summer? Sanpellegrino® is bringing the magic of the Italian coast stateside – no passport required. To celebrate Sanpellegrino CIAO! Limoncello, the newest addition to its CIAO! line of flavored sparkling waters, Sanpellegrino is opening the CIAO! Limoncello Club, an exclusive beach club pop up experience in New York City.

CIAO! Limoncello Club at Pier 17, 89 South Street in Manhattan, on June 24 and 25 from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. ET.

On June 24 and 25 from 11AM-7PM the brand will transform Lower Manhattan's waterfront into the CIAO! Limoncello Club—an immersive, premium Mediterranean escape infused with the Italian zest for life. Guests are invited to indulge in a leisurely Italian-inspired staycation, featuring waterfront seating, highly shareable photo moments and exclusive sips of Sanpellegrino CIAO! Limoncello.

Paying homage to Italy's native citrus fruit, Sanpellegrino CIAO! Limoncello is a sip of Italian sunshine in a can. Crafted with real fruit juice, a zesty lemon profile, and the brand's signature pinch of Sicilian salt, CIAO! Limoncello transforms flavored sparkling water into a truly elevated experience – la dolce vita. At just 5 calories per can, it offers a light yet flavorful taste reminiscent of a trip to the Amalfi Coast.

In addition to opening the CIAO! Limoncello Club, Sanpellegrino is partnering with actress and model Madelyn Cline to debut the experience.

"I've been drinking Sanpellegrino for years and I'm a huge fan of anything with a bright lemon flavor, so I'm thrilled to be teaming up with Sanpellegrino for CIAO! Limoncello," said Madelyn Cline. "My filming schedule is keeping me so busy that slipping away to Italy this summer just isn't possible. But honestly, sipping one of these is like having that refreshing taste of an Italian getaway right at my fingertips. CIAO! is more than your average sparkling water. With real fruit juice and a pinch of Sicilian salt, it's Italy in a can."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Madelyn this summer to celebrate our newest flavor, CIAO! Limoncello. The bright, zesty profile of Limoncello instantly transports you to the Italian coast," said Sara Mayer, Senior Marketing Manager at Sanpellegrino. "When you think of an Italian beach club, you think coastal vibes mixed with a vibrant energy, and Madelyn is the absolute embodiment of that spirit. Together, we're merging her signature beachside vibe with the timeless charm of the Italian Riviera to host an exclusive summer getaway* and toast to our most exciting flavor yet."

Sanpellegrino CIAO! Limoncello adds a sunny new spark to the CIAO! family, joining fan-favorite flavors like Peach, Blood Orange, Lime, and Cherry. Each flavor is crafted as a refreshing toast to Italian heritage with real fruit juice and a pinch of Sicilian salt.

Ready to say "CIAO!" to your next favorite sip? Visit the CIAO! Limoncello Club located at Pier 17, 89 South St, New York, NY from June 24-25. For those who can't make it to the coastline of NYC, they can enter to win a trip to Italy* and soak in the sunshine themselves (terms and conditions apply) or enjoy the full lineup of CIAO! products at home available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $6.49 per 6-pack.

For more information on the full lineup, visit www.sanpellegrino.com/us/ or follow @sanpellegrino_us on social media.

*No purchase necessary. Trip awarded as $10K toward trip. 50 US & DC, 18+. Ends 11:59:59 PM ET on 8/3/26. Visit www.sanpellegrino.com/italytrip for official rules and free method of entry.

ABOUT SANPELLEGRINO® ITALIAN SPARKLING DRINKS

An Italian tradition since 1932, Sanpellegrino® Italian Sparkling Drinks produce a wide range of delicious beverages. Today, the portfolio includes: Sanpellegrino® Italian Sparkling Drinks, Sanpellegrino® Zero Grams Added Sugar Italian Sparkling Drinks, Sanpellegrino® Soda Italiana and Sanpellegrino CIAO! Sanpellegrino® Italian Sparkling Drinks feature fruit juice made from sun-ripened Mediterranean fruit crafted into some of the world's finest sparkling beverages. Take the time to taste at Italian Sparkling Water & Beverages | Sanpellegrino®.

SOURCE S.Pellegrino