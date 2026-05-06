S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2026-27: Five Outstanding Chefs to Judge the U.S. Regional Final

Applications remain open until June 9, 2026, for chefs under 30 to submit their signature dish and compete for a place in the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Regional Finals

ARLINGTON, Va., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy continues its global search for the next generation of culinary talent with the announcement of the jury for the U.S. Regional Final.

Applications for the seventh edition remain open until June 9, 2026, giving chefs under 30 an opportunity to enter by submitting a signature dish that showcases their technical skill, creativity and personal belief.

The 2026 S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy U.S. Jury. From left to right, Isabel Coss (Executive Chef, Pascual; Executive Pastry Chef, Lutèce, Washington, D.C.), Ryan Ratino (Chef & Owner, Hive Hospitality, Washington, D.C.), E.J. Lagasse (Chef, Emeril’s, New Orleans), Jon Yao (Chef & Owner, KATO, Los Angeles ), and Fariyal Abdullahi (Executive Chef, Hav & Mar, New York City).

All applications will first be assessed by ALMA, The International School of Italian Culinary Arts, which will select the chefs who will advance to the 15 Regional Finals taking place around the world.

The regional jury, comprising five world-renowned chefs, will evaluate the shortlisted young chefs by tasting their signature dishes and selecting the talent who will represent the region at the Grand Finale.

The jury for the U.S. Regional Final includes:

E.J. Lagasse , Chef, Emeril's, New Orleans

, Chef, Emeril's, New Orleans Fariyal Abdullahi , Executive Chef, Hav & Mar, New York City

, Executive Chef, Hav & Mar, New York City Isabel Coss , Executive Chef, Pascual; Executive Pastry Chef, Lutèce, Washington, D.C.

, Executive Chef, Pascual; Executive Pastry Chef, Lutèce, Washington, D.C. Jon Yao , Chef & Owner, KATO, Los Angeles

, Chef & Owner, KATO, Los Angeles Ryan Ratino, Chef & Owner, Hive Hospitality (Bresca, Jônt), Washington, D.C.

"Winning the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy competition was a turning point in my career," said Garrett Brower, last year's U.S. winner and now chef de cuisine at Bresca in Washington, D.C. "The experience pushed me to think more deeply about my craft and the kind of chef I want to be. The mentorship and exposure I gained through the program continue to shape how I show up in the kitchen every day, and I'm excited to see how this year's competitors will benefit from the same opportunities."

During the Regional Final, jury members will evaluate each signature dish according to three golden rules, with each criterion scored on a scale from 1 to 10:

Technical Skill: Technical competence across all stages of working with the chosen raw materials, including selection, raw material processing, cooking techniques and flavor balance.

Technical competence across all stages of working with the chosen raw materials, including selection, raw material processing, cooking techniques and flavor balance. Creativity: Ability to build an authentic, contemporary culinary identity by experimenting with new ideas and creative approaches. Skill in combining aesthetics, flavor, and originality, telling a personal story through each dish, with attention to detail, innovation, and the overall sensory experience.

Ability to build an authentic, contemporary culinary identity by experimenting with new ideas and creative approaches. Skill in combining aesthetics, flavor, and originality, telling a personal story through each dish, with attention to detail, innovation, and the overall sensory experience. Personal Belief: This is the space where chefs express who they are today and who they aspire to become in the future. The dish should go beyond a well-executed recipe, reflecting the chef's values, intentions and sense of responsibility towards the future of gastronomy. The accompanying text, written by the chef and included with the recipe, will help the jury interpret the dish through the authenticity and coherence of the choices made. Ultimately, the dish should communicate a clear culinary identity and a vision for the future.

The winner of the U.S. Regional Final will advance to the Grand Finale in Milan 2027, competing alongside the best young chefs from around the world for the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Award.

The Competition will also feature three collateral awards alongside the main prize: the S.Pellegrino Social Responsibility Award, voted for by the Sustainable Restaurant Association, which runs the Food Made Good program; the Acqua Panna Connection in Gastronomy Award, voted for by the Competition mentors; and the Fine Dining Lovers Food for Thought Award, voted for by the Fine Dining Lovers insiders.

"The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy creates a rare space for young chefs to be challenged, supported and recognized for their ideas and point of view," said 2026 U.S. juror and Emeril's Chef E.J. Lagasse. "I've seen how impactful that kind of mentorship and exposure can be early in a career, and I'm excited to help encourage the next generation as they find their voice and take the next step forward."

To start the application and discover more about the competition, please visit sanpellegrinoyoungchefacademy.com.

About S.Pellegrino®

S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is a premium sparkling mineral water that flows naturally from a thermal spring in San Pellegrino Terme, near Bergamo (Lombardia). S.Pellegrino has a unique balance of effervescence and rich minerality which cleanse the palate and amplify subtle flavors, making it the perfect complement to fine food and wines. Its clean, refreshing taste has distinguished S.Pellegrino as a preferred sparkling water by leaders of the global culinary community. In addition to founding the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, S.Pellegrino proudly supports a number of premiere culinary initiatives including The James Beard Foundation, The World's 50 Best Restaurants, The Culinary Institute of America, and the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

For more information:

Erin Abney, Brand PR, S.Pellegrino – [email protected]

SOURCE S.Pellegrino