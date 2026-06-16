Sanuk and Dippin' Dots Launch Limited-Edition Kids Sandals

Two brands synonymous with summer fun have teamed up on a collection inspired by Dippin' Dots' iconic beaded ice cream

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Sanuk, the fun-loving footwear brand blending comfort, function, and laid-back coastal vibes, has partnered with Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream, to design a limited-edition take on its bestselling Bubblecush Flip Flops for kids.

Available in youth and toddler sizing, the collection includes two exclusive colorways, Mint Chocolate and Rainbow Ice, which nod to popular flavors of the beloved frozen treat.

Sanuk Bubblecush and Dippin' Dots kids sandals

The Bubblecush x Dippin' Dots Flip Flops are made with Sanuk's one-of-a-kind beaded foam Bubblecush footbed for a fun and bouncy underfoot feel, plus water-friendly materials and a grippy recycled rubber outsole ready for any adventure.

The collaboration brings together two brands that have been loved by generations of families, each capturing the nostalgia, playfulness, and carefree moments that define summer.

"Sanuk has always been about turning everyday steps into something more fun and memorable," said Katie Pruitt, VP and General Manager at Sanuk. "Dippin' Dots brings a shared sense of joy and connection across generations, and this collaboration felt like a natural way to celebrate that spirit—echoing the resemblance between its iconic beaded ice cream and our beaded Bubblecush footbed."

"We are proud to partner with Sanuk," says Carol Janet, CEO of Design Plus and exclusive global licensing agent for Dippin' Dots® Ice Cream. "At Design Plus we are dot crazy and it's all about building brand awareness step by step with select licensees."

The Bubblecush x Dippin' Dots collection is available now at sanuk.com and select wholesale partners nationwide with styles starting at $39.

About Sanuk®

Welcome to the never-ending party for your feet. Founded in 1997, Sanuk is an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to keep you comfy, protect our happy places and cultivate community. Inspired by its Southern California roots and namesake – the Thai word for "fun" – the brand's playful, comfort-led designs include sandals, sneakers and slip-ons for the whole family. For more information about Sanuk, a division of Lolë Brands, visit sanuk.com or follow along @sanuk on Instagram and @sanuk_footwear on TikTok. #SmileOn

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash-frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots, part of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF), distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and seven countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including business opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com. Follow Dippin' Dots on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Design Plus

Design Plus is an international licensing boutique, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Atlanta GA. Design Plus builds brand awareness and consumer loyalty for brand owners through carefully designed licensing programs and select licensees. For additional information visit www.dplicensing.com

SOURCE Lolë Brands