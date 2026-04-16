Free People to Collaborate with Sanuk this April

This limited-edition capsule introduces two exclusive styles available on FreePeople.com and in select store locations

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Free People is excited to announce its first-ever collaboration with fun-loving footwear brand Sanuk, a division of Lolë Brands. The partnership merges Free People's free-est collection, designed for any day, any wear, with Sanuk's expertise in casual, eco-conscious footwear. Together, the brands introduce a vacation-ready footwear capsule blending the free-est aesthetic with Sanuk's easygoing comfort, designed for effortless, warm-weather style.

THE COLLECTION

free-est x Sanuk (CNW Group/Lolë Brands)

Sanuk x free-est Bubblecush Flip Flops

With bright, beachy colorways designed exclusively in collaboration with free-est, these playful flip flops bring a fresh, feel-good energy to vacation dressing. Featuring quick-drying thong straps and a water-friendly design, they're made for everything from poolside lounging to seaside strolls. A squishy, multicolor beaded ETPU footbed delivers a bouncy, bubble-like feel with every step, while a recycled jersey lining and Happy U tread sponge rubber outsole, crafted with 53% recycled materials, add an eco-conscious touch to this effortlessly fun, slip-on style.

Sanuk x free-est Sling Bubblecush Sandals

Designed in exclusive, sun-soaked hues in collaboration with free-est, these Sanuk sling sandals offer a fresh take on all-day comfort. The original silhouette features wide, two-way stretch straps that move with you, creating a flexible, stay-put fit with a softly worn-in feel. Underfoot, a textured, beaded ETPU footbed adds lightweight bounce and dimension, while the durable Happy U tread outsole—crafted with 53% recycled materials—grounds the style in conscious design. Finished with a water-friendly build, they're made for easy transitions from sand to street.

The free-est x Sanuk collaboration will be sold at Freepeople.com, sanuk.com and select free-est store locations in the US starting April 10.

ABOUT FREE PEOPLE

Free People is a global women's lifestyle brand, defined by creativity, curiosity and adventure, with offerings in unique apparel, intimate wear, shoes and accessories, and beauty and wellness. The Philadelphia-based retailer is available via global, UK and French sites, top department and specialty stores, as well as via Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT SANUK

Welcome to the never-ending party for your feet. Founded in 1997, Sanuk is an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to keep you comfy, protect our happy places and cultivate community. Inspired by its Southern California roots and namesake – the Thai word for "fun" – the brand's playful, comfort-led designs include sandals, sneakers and slip-ons for the whole family. For more information about Sanuk, a division of Lolë Brands, visit sanuk.com or follow along @sanuk on Instagram and @sanuk_footwear on TikTok. #SmileOn

SOURCE Lolë Brands