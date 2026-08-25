SAP Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

WALLDORF, Germany, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the participation of its executive at the following event. The event will be webcast, and the replay will be made available shortly after the event on the SAP Investor Relations website: https://www.sap.com/investors/en/financial-documents-and-events/events.html

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

San Francisco, California

Christian Klein, CEO and member of the SAP Executive Board will hold a Fireside Chat at the event.

Tuesday, September 8, 2026

8:30 pm – 9:05 pm CEST

7:30 pm – 8:05 pm BST

2:30 pm – 3:05 pm EDT

11:30 am –12:05 pm PDT

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

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This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

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