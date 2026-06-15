SAP NS2® announces general availability for solution suite deployed in FedRAMP+ Impact Level 5 cloud environment

HERNDON, Va., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2®) announced that the Defense Information and Systems Agency (DISA) granted its provisional authorization (PA) of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). The DISA PA authorizes SAP NS2 to deploy these solutions within their U.S. Department of War (DOW) secure cloud environment certified at FedRAMP+ Impact Level 5 (FedRAMP+ IL5). This offering is tailored to DOW organizations in need of ERP and technology platform solutions that host and manage highly sensitive Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), Mission Critical Information, and unclassified National Security Systems (NSS).

FedRAMP+ IL5 sets forth the standards required to store, process, and transmit data related to military operations and critical infrastructure. Cloud service providers that meet the FedRAMP+ IL5 security guidelines can accurately, securely support DOW agencies in their transformational cloud modernization strategy.

The SAP solution suite delivered within the SAP NS2 FedRAMP+ IL5 environment addresses enterprise resource planning, core platform services, and business continuity. This allows DOW organizations to benefit from:

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition: An enterprise resource planning solution designed for digital business by using a single source of truth, real-time processes, dynamic planning, and analysis.





An enterprise resource planning solution designed for digital business by using a single source of truth, real-time processes, dynamic planning, and analysis. SAP Business Technology Platform: A platform engineered to integrate, automate, extend, and build business applications and processes across the enterprise. Agencies can create personalized experiences that instantly work with SAP applications.

As DOW agencies continue their digital transformation journey, SAP NS2 can streamline efforts to sunset legacy systems and transition historical data to cloud-based platforms.

About SAP NS2

SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®) is an independent, U.S. subsidiary of SAP, consisting entirely of U.S. citizens on U.S. soil. SAP NS2 provides U.S.-based deployment of SAP enterprise resource planning software solutions to streamline business processes, including, supply chain, procurement, and finance. SAP NS2 powers SAP's intelligent enterprise for U.S. defense, intelligence, and commercially regulated customers entrusted with the essential mission of protecting the security of our nation.

SOURCE SAP NS2