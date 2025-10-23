SAP NS2 announces $1B contract with United States Army

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2®) was awarded a $1 billion firm-fixed-price Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the United States Army for an end-user license agreement for the RISE with SAP portfolio.

This significant deal, awarded in September 2025 and expected to run through September 2035, enables migration from on-premise systems to SAP NS2's FedRAMP- authorized cloud platform. It represents a significant step toward transitioning away from legacy applications and infrastructure to modern cloud environments.

RISE with SAP provides a comprehensive package of cloud applications, infrastructure, and services. The portfolio includes tools for enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and advanced analytics capabilities that will help streamline operations. These applications will allow the United States Army to focus less on administrative overhead and more on key strategic initiatives, enhancing the speed and efficiency of enterprise software delivery to support mission-critical operations.

"By leveraging RISE with SAP, the United States Army will gain the agility, resilience, and innovation in the cloud to better serve the warfighter," said Harish Luthra, CEO, SAP NS2. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide secure, scalable, and mission-ready solutions that empower America's military to remain the dominant force in today's increasingly complex global landscape."

SAP NS2 addresses key security considerations of the United States Department of War, with all applications deployed and maintained in a secure US-based cloud environment. SAP NS2 ensures all cloud solutions adhere to FedRAMP and DISA security controls per the authorization to operate status.

SAP NS2's team is comprised of dedicated experts with a robust background in cybersecurity, compliance, and mission-critical operations. Support for systems and software is handled by US citizens on US soil.

About SAP NS2

SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®) is an independent, United States subsidiary of SAP SE, a market share leader in enterprise resource management applications, supply chain management applications, procurement applications software, and travel and expense management software. SAP NS2 enables the secure adoption of US-based, SAP cloud solutions with an enhanced deployment model that allows customers to meet regulatory compliance requirements and protect mission-critical workloads. With our secure cloud solutions, SAP NS2 powers SAP's intelligent enterprise for highly regulated customers.

SOURCE SAP NS2