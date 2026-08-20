SAS and AWS bring new insights to AI Enterprise Conference 2026

Leaders from both companies to discuss AI, trust and governance alongside breaking research

CARY, N.C., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a global leader in data and AI, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will join forces at the AI Enterprise Conference to tackle the topic dominating nearly every AI conversation: trust, how to earn it and how to keep it. At the Sept. 1 event in New York, the pair will participate in an onsite panel to explain how organizations can move beyond discussions of AI governance to implement trusted systems at scale.

The panel coincides with the newest installment of SAS' Data and AI Impact Report, with insights supported by IDC. Post this SAS and AWS will tackle AI, trust and governance.

The panel coincides with the newest installment of SAS' Data and AI Impact Report, with insights supported by IDC, launching on Sept. 1. At the conference, SAS and AWS speakers will unveil the latest updates from the second annual iteration of the report, covering:

Global research on the key role trust plays in unlocking return on AI investments.

Breaking statistics and figures on AI usage across industries.

New findings on agentic AI and how businesses across industries use it.

"We're past the point where organizations are struggling to build AI," said Diana Rothfuss, Global Product Marketing Director, Financial Services, at SAS. "What we're seeing now is the struggle to trust AI enough to meaningfully scale with it. We're moving the needle from experimentation to production with the right data foundations, operating models and governance frameworks."

SAS is an official member of the AWS Partner Network. SAS also announced a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS in 2023, building on their existing partnership to further integrate SAS data and AI software with AWS technology and offer more of SAS' highly specialized industry solutions to customers in the cloud of their choice. This includes:

Explore SAS on AWS and connect with SAS onsite at the AI Enterprise Conference on Sept. 1 in New York.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI, helping organizations make confident decisions with AI they can trust. For decades, SAS has set the standard for delivering software that drives meaningful impact, incorporating deep industry expertise, transparency, and governance. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2026 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

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SOURCE SAS