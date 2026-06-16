SASE 1Q 2026 Revenue Climbs 21 Percent to Over $3 B Driven by AI Governance, According to Dell'Oro Group

Zero Trust Policies Are Being Extended to Data, SaaS, and AI Agents

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market grew 21 percent year-over-year (Y/Y) in 1Q 2026 to over $3 B. The quarter reinforced that SASE is a strategic platform investment, with enterprises funding cloud-delivered security, branch modernization, and AI-era policy controls in the same buying motion. The pattern was not limited to one leg of the architecture: SSE grew faster, while SD-WAN continued to anchor the branch-networking transition.

"AI is changing the SASE discussion from access and inspection to governance, data protection, and control over agents and machine traffic," said Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "A 21 percent Y/Y quarter shows that SASE is not waiting for a future AI refresh cycle; it is already absorbing the early security and networking requirements created by AI adoption," added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2026 SASE and SD-WAN Quarterly Report:

Security Service Edge (SSE) revenue increased 22 percent Y/Y, with buyers expanding beyond web and private access into SaaS control, data protection, AI usage governance, and agent policy.

Access Router revenue declined 10 percent Y/Y as enterprises continued shifting away from standalone routing toward SD-WAN overlays, secure branch CPE, and SASE-aligned branch platforms.

Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cato Networks, and Versa Networks remained the most balanced top-ten SASE suppliers, with both SD-WAN and SSE contributing meaningful revenue streams.

We forecast that SASE will remain on a double-digit growth path in 2026, with SSE-first rollouts remaining the most common entry point, and SD-WAN supported by branch modernization, software attach, and branch security refresh.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group SASE & SD-WAN report includes manufacturers' revenue covering the SASE and Access Router markets. In addition, the report analyzes the SASE market from two perspectives: technology (SD-WAN networking and SSE security) and implementation (unified and disaggregated). The report also provides unit information for the Access Router market. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group