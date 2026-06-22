Save Big on Smart Outdoor Robotics with MAMMOTION Prime Day 2026 Deals

Record savings on wire-free robotic lawn mowers and pool cleaners, available June 23–26 on Amazon and MAMMOTION's online store

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMMOTION, the world's No. 1 wire-free robotic lawn mower brand, today announced its Prime Day 2026 deals, bringing up to $1,059 off its most popular smart outdoor robotics products to customers at the lowest prices of the year.

Available June 23 through June 26 on Amazon and MAMMOTION's official online store, the promotion spans from flagship robotic lawn mowers to pool cleaners, giving more homeowners than ever the chance to experience intelligent outdoor care.

Get up to $1,059 off and a free gift with MAMMOTION's Prime Big Deals

Prime Day Deals:

Best All-Terrain Robotic Lawn Mower: LUBA 3 AWD Series

Built on MAMMOTION's proprietary Tri-Fusion positioning technology and all-wheel-drive platform, the LUBA 3 AWD Series is a proven bestseller delivering effortless, wire-free mowing across complex layouts and challenging terrain. It covers up to 0.42 acres per charge, recharges automatically, and resumes right where it left off. A dedicated H Series variant with a raised chassis is also available for cutting taller grass and navigating rougher ground.

World's First Tri-Fusion Navigation System delivers consistent ±1 cm positioning accuracy across any terrain, in any weather, with no wires or antenna needed.

delivers consistent ±1 cm positioning accuracy across any terrain, in any weather, with no wires or antenna needed. Proven All-Wheel Drive Across Four Generations handles slopes up to 80%, rough terrain, and uneven ground while protecting the turf.

handles slopes up to 80%, rough terrain, and uneven ground while protecting the turf. Industry-Leading Cutting Efficiency with a 15.7-inch extra-wide cutting path, dual cutting discs, and smart power adjustment for a consistently neat finish.

with a 15.7-inch extra-wide cutting path, dual cutting discs, and smart power adjustment for a consistently neat finish. Flexible Lawn Management across up to 50 zones, and Lawn Printing for custom patterns and designs.

Also available as part of this year's Prime Day deals is the YUKA mini 2 1000H, a compact robotic mower for small to medium-sized gardens with automatic mapping, 360° LiDAR navigation, and slope handling up to 45%. The SPINO E1 robotic pool cleaner joins the lineup as a budget-friendly everyday solution for small to medium-sized pools, cleaning floors, walls, and the waterline in a single run with 5,800 GPH suction power.

With peak mowing season in full swing and summer heat pushing outdoor chores to the top of everyone's list, there's no better time to let smart technology take over. Whether it's keeping the lawn looking ready for match day or the pool ready for a backyard gathering, MAMMOTION's Prime Day deals are the best chance to make it easier than ever to get there.

ABOUT MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is a world-leading outdoor robotics company dedicated to creating intelligent, convenient solutions for autonomous outdoor living. Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the world's No.1 best-selling wire-free robotic lawn mower brand by sales revenue, MAMMOTION offers a comprehensive portfolio spanning automated lawn care, pool maintenance, and intelligent landscaping solutions. With a decade of dedication to robotics, MAMMOTION continues to push the boundaries of possibility with intelligent, precise, and powerful products, providing effortless management of outdoor spaces for homeowners and professionals.

[i]Source: Frost & Sullivan; Based on the research on the global perimeter wire-free robotic lawn mowers market; Measured by the global sales revenue of perimeter wire-free robotic lawn mowers from July 2024 to June 2025; Perimeter wire-free robotic lawn mowers refer to autonomous robotic lawn mowers without guidance cables or infrastructure, utilizing onboard technologies for lawn mapping and navigation; Research completion date: December 2025.

SOURCE MAMMOTION