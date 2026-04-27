LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its award-winning debut at CES 2026, MAMMOTION, a global leader in outdoor robotics, announced the launch of SPINO S1 Pro globally on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, set for April 28, 2026, at 9:00 AM EDT. The revolutionary SPINO S1 Pro pool cleaner features the world's first robotic arm-assisted dock, combining efficient, intelligent pool maintenance with truly hands-free convenience.

To mark the launch, early backers can secure substantial discounts of up to $800 and be among the first to experience this effortless innovation.

MAMMOTION SPINO S1 Pro Comes to Kickstarter: The World’s First Robot Arm-Assisted Pool Cleaner Brings True Hands-free Pool Care

True Hands-free Pool Cleaning

While conventional pool cleaners must be manually hauled out of the water for charging, the MAMMOTION SPINO S1 Pro is the world's first on-deck self-docking robotic pool cleaner, featuring a proprietary AutoShoreCharge™ System that uses an articulating arm to physically lift the device from the pool to recharge its battery, reducing the need for manual intervention and saving customers both hassle and time.

The SPINO S1 Pro is also equipped with an industry-leading underwater communications technology that ensures a stable connection within a 10-meter radius of the charging dock for accurate return navigation, even in deep water or complex pool layouts. It also enables users to effortlessly control and adjust the cleaning process via the MAMMOTION APP.

"This launch brings the hands-free experience to pool care and reinforces MAMMOTION's longstanding commitment to redefining the landscape of outdoor robotics with solutions built for real-world use," said Jayden Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. "With SPINO S1 Pro, we're bringing a robot arm-assisted self-docking system to market for the first time, making hands-free pool maintenance a practical reality for customers and giving them complete peace of mind."

Crystal-clear water with AI Intelligence

Navigation on the SPINO S1 Pro is supplemented by the ZonePilot™ smart AI Vision system, which combines 18 different IMU, TOF, camera, and pressure sensors for full situational awareness and obstacle identification, adapting to different shapes and surfaces while boosting suction and adjusting pathing as needed for efficient cleaning.

From floor to walls to the waterline, the SPINO S1 leaves nothing behind. Dual roller brushes, a dual-layer filtration system (20 μm + 180 μm), and five brushless motors deliver up to 6,800 GPH of suction, effectively removing both fine debris and larger particles. Powered by ToF sensing, the robot maintains a precise ≤1 cm distance from pool walls, enabling stable navigation and accurate edge and corner cleaning.

With an IPX8 submersion rating and UV-proof structure, the SPINO S1 and S1 Pro are ready for reliable performance in all environments.

Reserve the Future of Pool Care

The limited-time launch on Kickstarter will last from April 28 until May 28, offering early supporters with exclusive pricing and priority access to two new SPINO models. The SPINO S1 Pro can be reserved today at a limited-quantity Super Early Bird Offer at $1,699 ($800 off) and then an Early Bird Offer at $1,999 ($500 off).

For those seeking a smart solution this summer, MAMMOTION will also offer the SPINO S1, a lighter version without the self-docking station. It will be available for reservation on Kickstarter starting April 28 at $899 ($400 off).

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is a world-leading outdoor robotics company dedicated to creating intelligent, convenient solutions for autonomous outdoor living. The company was recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the world's No. 1 best-selling wire-free robotic lawn mower brand, and the SPINO series of pool care products builds upon this legacy, combining powerful technologies with easy operation for unmatched capability and convenience in pool cleaning and maintenance. MAMMOTION continues to push the boundaries of possibility with intelligent, precise, and powerful products, providing effortless management of outdoor spaces for homeowners and professionals.

SOURCE MAMMOTION