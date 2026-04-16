Save the Date: Way Day Is On April 25 - 27

Gear up for unbeatable deals with up to 80% off furniture, home decor and more, with new deals dropping every 24 hours.

BOSTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), the destination for all things home, announced unbeatable deals for Way Day, taking place April 25–27. Starting on Monday, April 20, shoppers can take advantage of lead-in daily deals that will be dropping every 24 hours building up to three days of incredible savings across every home category.

Way Day is April 25-27

With the arrival of warmer weather, Way Day brings savings on everything you need to refresh your outdoor space, plus everyday home favorites like sofas, area rugs and dining tables. Customers can also shop new flash deals every 24 hours and discounts on thousands of Wayfair Verified items that are hand-vetted for quality by Wayfair's product specialists.

"Customers don't just want more choice. They want to feel confident they're making the right decision for their home," said Jon Blotner, President at Wayfair. "With Way Day, we're focused on delivering that confidence through quality products, strong value and real customer feedback, so people can get their spaces ready for everything the season brings."

Preview Top Deals

Early Deals: Starting on Monday April 20 there will be many ways for customers to access early deals inclusive of 24 hour daily deals, exclusive deals for our Wayfair Rewards Members and App users.

24 Hour Flash Deals: Thousands of 24 hour deals will launch each day of Way Day.

Doorbusters: Starting 12 a.m. ET on April 25 snag unbeatable deals on limited quantities of top brands – Wayfair Sleep Mattress for $189.99, Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine for $319.99, Henckels Knife Set for $134.99, Outdoor Patio Lounge Chairs for $299.99 and Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill for $179.99.

Free & Easy Delivery: Wayfair will offer free shipping sitewide throughout all three days of Way Day*, with many items available for free white glove delivery — fully assembled and delivered to your room of choice.

Save In Store: Exclusive in-store offers, starting April 25 as well as family-friendly activities, raffles and giveaways will take place all weekend long at Wayfair stores in Chicago and Atlanta. In-store offers will also be available at all AllModern, Birch Lane and Joss & Main locations.

The sale will be available on Wayfair and across its family of brands, including AllModern, Joss & Main and Birch Lane. Wayfair Professional members will also have access to exclusive Pro-only deals on thousands of products. Customers can shop online, through the Wayfair app or in person, where they can take advantage of exclusive in-store offers at Wayfair locations outside of Chicago and Atlanta, as well as at all AllModern, Joss & Main and Birch Lane retail stores.

*Additional shipping charges may apply for Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. Territories. Due to shipping constraints, non-standard items such as flooring or specific large fixtures might not be eligible for free shipping.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home, and we make it easy to create a home that is just right for you. Whether you're looking for that perfect piece or redesigning your entire space, Wayfair offers quality finds for every style and budget, and a seamless experience from inspiration to installation.

Wayfair Media Relations:

[email protected]

Wayfair Investor Relations:

Ryan Barney

[email protected]

SOURCE Wayfair Inc.