Black Friday Comes Early: Wayfair's Five-Day Mega Sale Starts July 23

Up to 80% off all things home July 23-27

BOSTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), the destination for all things home, is kicking off its Black Friday in July event. The five-day sale brings holiday-level savings across every home category, giving shoppers a head start on some of the year's best deals without the November wait.

Up to 80% off all things home July 23-27

From July 23-27, Wayfair is dropping five full days of savings across the entire site, making it the perfect excuse to score early deals on home favorites like sofas, area rugs and dining tables. Surprise flash deals will drop throughout the event, alongside major markdowns on thousands of Wayfair Verified items hand-vetted for quality by product specialists.

"We are excited to bring Black Friday savings to the summer, offering our customers some of our most significant deals of the entire year," said Jon Blotner, president of commercial and operations at Wayfair. "This event pairs incredible value with a great selection, making it easy and affordable for everyone to refresh their homes and businesses just in time for the busy fall season and return to school."

Preview Top Deals

Early Deals: Starting on July 20 there will be many ways for customers to access early deals inclusive of 24 hour deals, exclusive early deals for our Wayfair Rewards Members and App users.

24 Hour Flash Deals: Thousands of 24 hour deals will drop throughout the event, so make sure to check the site for surprise savings.

Doorbusters: Starting July 23, snag unbeatable deals on limited quantities of top brands – Sealy to Go 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress for $369.99, Henckels Knife Set for $134.99, Shark Stick Vacuum for $189.99.

Free & Easy Delivery: Wayfair will offer free shipping sitewide throughout all five days, with many items available for free white glove delivery — fully assembled and delivered to your room of choice.

Save In Store: Exclusive in-store offers, starting July 23 as well as family-friendly activities, raffles and giveaways will take place all weekend long at Wayfair stores in Chicago, Atlanta and Columbus. In-store offers will also be available at all AllModern, Birch Lane and Joss & Main locations.

The sale will be available on Wayfair and across its family of brands, including AllModern, Joss & Main and Birch Lane. Wayfair Professional members will also have access to exclusive Pro-only deals on thousands of products. Customers can shop online, through the Wayfair app or they can take advantage of exclusive in-store offers at Wayfair locations outside of Chicago, Atlanta and Columbus, as well as at all AllModern, Joss & Main and Birch Lane retail stores.

*Additional shipping charges may apply for Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. Territories. Due to shipping constraints, non-standard items such as flooring or specific large fixtures might not be eligible for free shipping.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home, and we make it easy to create a home that is just right for you. Whether you're looking for that perfect piece or redesigning your entire space, Wayfair offers quality finds for every style and budget, and a seamless experience from inspiration to installation.

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SOURCE Wayfair Inc.